Sportoon

Different hues

India played its maiden day-night Test against Bangladesh at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata. Virat Kohli and Ishant Sharma set up India's innings victory, as the team recorded its longest winning streak: seven.

Satish Acharya
29 November, 2019 17:04 IST
Satish Acharya
29 November, 2019 17:04 IST
 Latest Sportoons
Different hues
Weighed down by expectations
Welcome Dada
International cricket returns to Pakistan
Who's the No. 4?
Dhoni Review System
Rayudu eager to make a comeback
Shastri to continue as Team India coach
View More Sportoons