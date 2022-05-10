Sportoon IPL 2022: Jadeja hands back CSK captaincy to Dhoni M.S. Dhoni returned as the Chennai Super Kings captain, with Ravindra Jadeja stepping down from the position after just eight games in charge in the IPL 2022 Satish Acharya 10 May, 2022 15:14 IST Satish Acharya 10 May, 2022 15:14 IST Latest Sportoons IPL 2022: Jadeja hands back CSK captaincy to Dhoni 'Overcooked' Kohli needs a break from cricket Mumbai Indians' dubious record in IPL 2022 IPL 2022: A blockbuster fortnight of madcap finishes Dhoni hands over CSK reins to Jadeja Warne, Australia's legendary legspinner, dies aged 52 The Saha saga IPL 2022 auction: Chennai Super Kings sticking to the core View More Sportoons