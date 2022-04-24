Sportoon

'Overcooked' Kohli needs a break from cricket

Former India captain Virat Kohli is mentally "overcooked" and needs to take a break from cricket in order to play for at least another six-seven years, feels Ravi Shastri, the former India head coach.

Satish Acharya
24 April, 2022 14:05 IST
Satish Acharya
24 April, 2022 14:05 IST
