Sportoon 'Overcooked' Kohli needs a break from cricket Former India captain Virat Kohli is mentally "overcooked" and needs to take a break from cricket in order to play for at least another six-seven years, feels Ravi Shastri, the former India head coach. Satish Acharya 24 April, 2022 14:05 IST