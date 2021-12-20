Sportoon Word War Sourav Ganguly and Virat Kohli made contradictory statements on the issue of captaincy. Satish Acharya 20 December, 2021 19:22 IST Satish Acharya 20 December, 2021 19:22 IST Latest Sportoons Word War India extends enviable home record Troubled times for Hardik Pandya India exits T20 World Cup early Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings wins IPL 2021 Dhoni as mentor - the answer to Kohli's toss conundrum? Virat Kohli to stand down as Royal Challengers Bangalore captain after IPL 2021 England vs India fifth Test cancelled amid Covid-19 concerns View More Sportoons