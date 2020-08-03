More Sports Squash Squash India withdraws from women's world team squash championship The Indian women's squash team has withdrawn from the world team championship citing "lack of preparation, time and match-readiness" of its players. Team Sportstar Chennai 03 August, 2020 13:34 IST Squash Rackets Federation of India secretary Cyrus Poncha said the top players were consulted before the withdrawal from the women's world team championship. - VINO JOHN Team Sportstar Chennai 03 August, 2020 13:34 IST India has withdrawn from the women's world team championship scheduled in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia from December 15 to 20, citing "lack of preparation, time and match-readiness" of its players. Squash Rackets Federation of India (SRFI) secretary Cyrus Poncha said the top players were consulted before the withdrawal. RELATED| SRFI receives five applications for coach positions “Due to uncertainties regarding guidelines for the safe travel of our athletes and staff for national and international tournaments (yet to be obtained from the Ministry of Youth Affairs & Sports (MYAS) & Sports Authority of India (SAI)), coupled with lack of preparation time and match readiness of athletes, and after consulting our top players, the SRFI has decided to withdraw from the championship,” he said in a release.He added that the SRFI had requested the World Squash Federation (WSF) for an extension, but was not given one.“I feel many nations might follow us. I have spoken with Malaysian squash, too and they are waiting for their government regulations. It’s touch and go. But we took a decision.”RELATED| Squash staring at long break due to COVID-19 The release added that SRFI is waiting for guidelines from MYAS & SAI for international participation with top priority being safety and security of the players & staff for any international event.- Practice resumes at Indian Squash Academy -Meanwhile, practice resumed on Monday at the Indian Squash Academy here for the elite athletes with SOPs as laid out by the Tamil Nadu Government and Sports Development Authority of Tamil Nadu.“Joshna Chinappa, Velanan Senthilkumar, Abhay Singh and a few others trained for nearly one and half hours. Each player practiced all by himself/herself in one court. They all felt excited,” said Poncha to Sportstar. Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Chess24 Legends of Chess final on Monday, 7:30 p.m. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address.