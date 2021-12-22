Saurav Ghosal named PSA men's president

India's Saurav Ghosal has been named as the Professional Squash Association’s (PSA) men’s president as one of three new additions to the PSA’s Board of Directors, which were officially confirmed at the association’s virtual AGM on Wednesday.

Ghosal replaced World No.1 Ali Farag, who has stepped down as men’s president after four years in the role. Ghosal will serve alongside Sarah-Jane Perry, who will begin another term as PSA women's president.

He said: "It is a massive honour and privilege to be the PSA Men’s President for the upcoming [2-year] term. I feel very lucky to be given such an opportunity by the membership. It shows the trust they have in me as a person as well as someone, who they think, can help the tour move forward."