PSA Challenger Tour: Todd Harrity and Hana Moataz reign supreme

Todd Harrity of USA blunted the power and will of Mahesh Mangaonkar 11-9, 11-6, 7-11, 2-11, 11-0 to win the men’s title, his fourth overall, in the PSA Challenger Tour squash tournament, which concluded at the ISA courts on Friday.

Egypt’s Hana Moataz bagged the women’s crown with a clinical 11-3, 11-9, 11-5 victory over her countrymate Malak Kamal. Hana's won her first and only PSA back in 2016. Hana was relieved that she could win after five years. "I hope the next title will not take this long," she said.

The men's final was a thrilling affair as Mahesh attempted to make a comeback after going down two games, but lost steam towards the end.

Harrity dominated from the backcourt and front pushing the top seed hither and thither in the first two games. The American actually gave no time and space for the top seed to settle into any sort of rhythm.

Mahesh turned the tide back in his favour in the third and fourth games with the right mix of power and finesse. So much so that in the fourth, Todd could just pocket two points. It all changed in the decider.

Todd raced to a 7-0 lead and there weren’t many rallies in the majority of the points. It appeared that Mahesh had given up by then.



“I have played Mahesh quite a few times before, it’s always tough. After losing the third and fourth games, I stayed mentally strong,” said Todd.