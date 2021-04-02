More Sports Squash Squash PSA Challenger Tour: Todd Harrity and Hana Moataz reign supreme Todd Harrity beat local favourite Mahesh Mangaonkar in the final while Hana Moatez defeated her compatriot Malak Kamal in three games to win the title. K.Keerthivasan CHENNAI 02 April, 2021 19:52 IST Men's champion Todd Harrity and women's singles champion Hana Moataz pose with their trophies with chief guests, Cyrus Poncha, Secretary of SRFI and Saikrishnan Purushothaman, senior executive of HCL (extreme left). - Special Arrangement K.Keerthivasan CHENNAI 02 April, 2021 19:52 IST Todd Harrity of USA blunted the power and will of Mahesh Mangaonkar 11-9, 11-6, 7-11, 2-11, 11-0 to win the men’s title, his fourth overall, in the PSA Challenger Tour squash tournament, which concluded at the ISA courts on Friday. Egypt’s Hana Moataz bagged the women’s crown with a clinical 11-3, 11-9, 11-5 victory over her countrymate Malak Kamal. Hana's won her first and only PSA back in 2016. Hana was relieved that she could win after five years. "I hope the next title will not take this long," she said. The men's final was a thrilling affair as Mahesh attempted to make a comeback after going down two games, but lost steam towards the end. Harrity dominated from the backcourt and front pushing the top seed hither and thither in the first two games. The American actually gave no time and space for the top seed to settle into any sort of rhythm.ALSO READ | Mangaonkar enters men's final, Tanvi Khanna knocked outMahesh turned the tide back in his favour in the third and fourth games with the right mix of power and finesse. So much so that in the fourth, Todd could just pocket two points. It all changed in the decider. Todd raced to a 7-0 lead and there weren’t many rallies in the majority of the points. It appeared that Mahesh had given up by then.“I have played Mahesh quite a few times before, it’s always tough. After losing the third and fourth games, I stayed mentally strong,” said Todd. Results (finals):Men: 2-Todd Harrity (USA) bt 1-Mahesh Mangaonkar 11-9, 11-6, 7-11, 2-11, 11-0; Women: 2-Hana Moataz (Egy) bt Malak Kamal (Egy)11-3, 11-9, 11-5. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address.