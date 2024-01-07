British Junior Open 2024: Anahat Singh loses to Elhammamy in final, settles with silver; Aryaveer Dewan bags bronze

Top-seeded India’s Anahat Singh lost to Egypt’s Nadien Elhammamy and won silver medal in the Girl’s U17 singles title of the British Junior Open on Sunday.

In a marathon 1 hour eight minutes match, Elhammamy beat Anahat 3-2 (7-11, 13-11, 12-10, 5-11, 11-9) after losing the first game.

Earlier, Anahat went past Egypt’s Barb Sameh after beating her 3-0 (11-7, 11-9, 12-10) in the semifinals on Saturday.

Meanwhile, Aryaveer Dewan, who lost in the semifinals to Egypt’s Philopater Saleh, won the bronze medal in the Boys U 15 category after defeating another Egypt player, Farouk Mohamed, 3-0 in the bronze medal match.

The US Junior Open Champion won with the scoreline of 11-7, 12-10, 11-6.