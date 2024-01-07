MagazineBuy Print

British Junior Open 2024: Anahat Singh loses to Elhammamy in final, settles with silver; Aryaveer Dewan bags bronze

Top-seeded India’s Anahat Singh lost to Egypt’s Nadien Elhammamy and won silver medal in the Girl’s U17 singles title of the British Junior Open on Sunday.

Published : Jan 07, 2024 21:00 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Egypt’s Nadien Elhammamy and Anahat Singh in action during the British Junior Open U17 Girls singles final.
Egypt's Nadien Elhammamy and Anahat Singh in action during the British Junior Open U17 Girls singles final. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement
infoIcon

Egypt’s Nadien Elhammamy and Anahat Singh in action during the British Junior Open U17 Girls singles final. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Top-seeded India’s Anahat Singh lost to Egypt’s Nadien Elhammamy and won silver medal in the Girl’s U17 singles title of the British Junior Open on Sunday.

In a marathon 1 hour eight minutes match, Elhammamy beat Anahat 3-2 (7-11, 13-11, 12-10, 5-11, 11-9) after losing the first game.

Earlier, Anahat went past Egypt’s Barb Sameh after beating her 3-0 (11-7, 11-9, 12-10) in the semifinals on Saturday.

Meanwhile, Aryaveer Dewan, who lost in the semifinals to Egypt’s Philopater Saleh, won the bronze medal in the Boys U 15 category after defeating another Egypt player, Farouk Mohamed, 3-0 in the bronze medal match.

The US Junior Open Champion won with the scoreline of 11-7, 12-10, 11-6.

Related Topics

Anahat Singh /

British Junior Open Squash

Latest issue of Sportstar

The unsatisfying sound of silence

Ayon Sengupta
Righting the wrong: Rohit Sharma was ruled out of the Test leg of India’s last tour of South Africa with an injury. He would hope to make amends this time as an opener and captain.

Ind vs SA in Tests: Rohit Sharma’s men must navigate fine margins to conquer final frontier

P. K. Ajith Kumar
+ SEE all Stories

