Number crunching: T20s excellence for Sharma, Chahar against Bangladesh

The number of male players who has so far appeared in 100 or more Twenty20 International matches. Rohit Sharma became the second during the Rajkot T20I against Bangladesh. The first was Pakistan’s Shoaib Malik, who reached the landmark at Harare on July 2, 2018. Interestingly, 10 women cricketers have appeared in 100 or more T20Is. This means Sharma is overall the 12th player to reach this landmark. England’s Jenny Gunn was the first to do so, on March 25, 2018, followed by New Zealand’s Suzie Bates in June 2018 and Malik four days later.

The 12 cricketers to play 100 or more T20I matches

Matches Player Country 100th match played against/on Result 111 Suzie Bates New Zealand Versus England at Bristol on June 28, 2018 Won 111 Shoaib Malik Pakistan Versus Zimbabwe at Harare on July 2, 2018 Lost 111 Ellyse Perry Australia Versus India at Providence on November 17, 2018 Lost 110 Deandra Dottin West Indies Versus South Africa at Tarouba on September 28, 2018 Won 106 Sana Mir Pakistan Versus West Indies at Karachi on February 3, 2019 Won 105 Anisa Mohammed West Indies Versus Pakistan at Karachi on January 31, 2019 Won 104 Jenny Gunn England Versus India at Mumbai (Brabourne) on March 25, 2018 Won 103 Bismah Maroof Pakistan Versus South Africa at Benoni on May 23, 2019 Lost 102 Harmanpreet Kaur India Versus South Africa at Surat on October 4, 2019 Lost 101 Alyssa Healy Australia Versus Sri Lanka at Sydney on September 30, 2019 Won 101 Rohit Sharma India Versus Bangladesh at Rajkot on November 7, 2019 Won 100 Stafanie Taylor West Indies Versus Australia at Bridgetown on September 18, 2019 Lost

The number of matches played by Rohit Sharma in T20 cricket is now the most by an Indian batsman in this format.

Most T20 matches played by Indians

Matches Player T20 debut Debut for T20Is played 321 Rohit Sharma April 3, 2007 Mumbai 101 319 Suresh Raina December 1, 2006 India 78 317 M. S. Dhoni December 1, 2006 India 98 278 Dinesh Karthik December 1, 2006 India 32 271 Virat Kohli April 3, 2007 Delhi 72 266 Yusuf Pathan April 3, 2007 Baroda 22 265 Harbhajan Singh June 22, 2005 Surrey 28 251 Gautam Gambhir April 3, 2007 Delhi 37 251 Robin Uthappa April 3, 2007 Karnataka 13 251 Shikhar Dhawan April 3, 2007 Delhi 57

The number of 100-plus opening stands between Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan in T20Is is now the most not only by any opening pair in T20 international cricket, but the most by a pair for any wicket in T20Is. They achieved this in the Rajkot T20I.

Most 100+ partnerships by an opening pair in T20I cricket

100+ partnerships Pair Country Innings Runs Average Partnerships of 50-99 4 Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan India 52 1,743 33.51 7 3 Martin Guptill and Colin Munro New Zealand 19 725 38.15 2 3 David Warner and Shane Watson Australia 32 1,108 34.62 6

Sharma and Dhawan’s 100+ opening stands

Runs Opponent Venue Date Result 158 New Zealand Delhi November 1, 2017 Won 160 Ireland Dublin June 27, 2018 Won 123 West Indies Lucknow November 6, 2018 Won 118 Bangladesh Rajkot November 7, 2019 Won+

+ while chasing

The number of wickets claimed by Deepak Chahar at Nagpur. His figures of 6/7 are the best by any bowler in the history of T20Is. In all T20 cricket, his figures are joint fourth-best, but the best by an Indian bowler.

Best bowling figures in T20 cricket

Bowling figures (overs) Bowler For Against Venue Date 7/18 (4) Colin Ackerman Leicestershire Birmingham Leicester August 7, 2019 6/5 (3.4) Arul Suppiah Somerset Glamorgan Cardiff July 5, 2011 6/6 (4) Shakib Al Hasan Tridents Red Steel Bridgetown August 3, 2013 6/7 (4) Lasith Malinga Melbourne Star Scorchers Perth December 12, 2012 6/7 (4) Kyle Jamieson Canterbury Auckland Auckland January 1, 2019 6/7 (3.2) Deepak Chahar India Banglandesh Nagpur November 10, 2019

The number of times India has managed to win a three-match T20I series after losing the opening match, which is the most by any other side. Australia has done it twice, while nine others – South Africa, England, New Zealand, Sri Lanka, Pakistan, Nepal, Bangladesh, Spain and Qatar – have done it once.

India’s four comebacks in three-match T20I series after losing the opening match

Date Result Deciding match result February 14, 2016 Beat Sri Lanka at Visakhapatnam Won by 9 wickets with 37 balls to spare June 22, 2016 Beat Zimbabwe at Harare Won by 3 runs February 1, 2017 Beat England at Bengaluru Won by 75 runs November 10, 2019 Beat Bangladesh at Nagpur Won by 30 runs

Queries Corner How often has a batsman outscored the opponent’s total in T20Is? I refer to the recent match at Adelaide where David Warner’s unbeaten 100 outscored Sri Lanka’s 99/9. – S Rajan, Nagpur David Warner’s was the ninth instance in a T20I match. This includes the two instances when three batsmen and two batsmen have managed to outscore the opponent’s total in the same match. Interestingly, his opening partner Aaron Finch is the only other Australian to do so. He made 172 against Zimbabwe at Harare on July 3, 2018. In reply, Zimbabwe were restricted to 129/9 in their 20 overs. On how many occasions have victories by an innings occurred in Tests? And which side has won and lost by an innings most times? – Rajesh Kamath, Chennai The recent Ranchi Test match provided the 408th instance of a Test victory by an innings. England has the distinction of registering innings victories on the most occasions, 104 times, followed by Australia with 92. For the record, India has achieved this on 44 occasions. England has lost by an innings on 61 occasions, the most defeats by a Test side by an innings. Keshav Maharaj in the Visakhapatnam Test match conceded more than 300 runs. How often have bowlers conceded over 300 runs in a Test match? – R. Bharath, Coimbatore South Africa’s Keshav Maharaj (5/318) became the fourth bowler, and for the fifth time, to achieve this dubious distinction. His figures were 3/189 and 2/129. The full list: Runs conceded Wickets Bowler Country Opponent Venue Month/year 374 9 Oscar ‘Tommy’ Scott West Indies England Kingston April 1930 358 12 Jason Krejza Australia India Nagpur November 2008 318 5 Keshav Maharaj South Africa India Visakhapatnam October 2019 308 7 Arthur Mailey Australia England Sydney December 1924 302 10 Arthur Mailey Australia England Adelaide January 1921

Note: All figures above are updated as of November 10, 2019.