Home Statsman Number crunching: T20s excellence for Sharma, Chahar against Bangladesh From opening stands to bowling figures, here are all the statistics from India's recently concluded T20 series win against Bangladesh. Mohandas Menon 15 November, 2019 16:09 IST The number of T20 matches played by Rohit Sharma is now the most by an Indian batsman. - FILE PHOTO/ VIVEK BENDRE Mohandas Menon 15 November, 2019 16:09 IST 2The number of male players who has so far appeared in 100 or more Twenty20 International matches. Rohit Sharma became the second during the Rajkot T20I against Bangladesh. The first was Pakistan’s Shoaib Malik, who reached the landmark at Harare on July 2, 2018. Interestingly, 10 women cricketers have appeared in 100 or more T20Is. This means Sharma is overall the 12th player to reach this landmark. England’s Jenny Gunn was the first to do so, on March 25, 2018, followed by New Zealand’s Suzie Bates in June 2018 and Malik four days later.The 12 cricketers to play 100 or more T20I matchesMatchesPlayerCountry100th match played against/onResult111Suzie BatesNew ZealandVersus England at Bristol on June 28, 2018Won111Shoaib MalikPakistanVersus Zimbabwe at Harare on July 2, 2018Lost111Ellyse PerryAustraliaVersus India at Providence on November 17, 2018Lost110Deandra DottinWest IndiesVersus South Africa at Tarouba on September 28, 2018Won106Sana MirPakistanVersus West Indies at Karachi on February 3, 2019Won105Anisa MohammedWest IndiesVersus Pakistan at Karachi on January 31, 2019Won104Jenny GunnEnglandVersus India at Mumbai (Brabourne) on March 25, 2018Won103Bismah MaroofPakistanVersus South Africa at Benoni on May 23, 2019Lost102Harmanpreet KaurIndiaVersus South Africa at Surat on October 4, 2019Lost101Alyssa HealyAustraliaVersus Sri Lanka at Sydney on September 30, 2019Won101Rohit SharmaIndiaVersus Bangladesh at Rajkot on November 7, 2019Won100Stafanie TaylorWest IndiesVersus Australia at Bridgetown on September 18, 2019Lost 321The number of matches played by Rohit Sharma in T20 cricket is now the most by an Indian batsman in this format.Most T20 matches played by IndiansMatchesPlayerT20 debutDebut forT20Is played321Rohit SharmaApril 3, 2007Mumbai101319Suresh RainaDecember 1, 2006India78317M. S. DhoniDecember 1, 2006India98278Dinesh KarthikDecember 1, 2006India32271Virat KohliApril 3, 2007Delhi72266Yusuf PathanApril 3, 2007Baroda22265Harbhajan SinghJune 22, 2005Surrey28251Gautam GambhirApril 3, 2007Delhi37251Robin UthappaApril 3, 2007Karnataka13251Shikhar DhawanApril 3, 2007Delhi57 4The number of 100-plus opening stands between Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan in T20Is is now the most not only by any opening pair in T20 international cricket, but the most by a pair for any wicket in T20Is. They achieved this in the Rajkot T20I.Most 100+ partnerships by an opening pair in T20I cricket100+ partnershipsPairCountryInningsRunsAveragePartnerships of 50-994Rohit Sharma and Shikhar DhawanIndia521,74333.5173Martin Guptill and Colin MunroNew Zealand1972538.1523David Warner and Shane WatsonAustralia321,10834.626 Sharma and Dhawan’s 100+ opening standsRunsOpponentVenueDateResult158New ZealandDelhiNovember 1, 2017Won160IrelandDublinJune 27, 2018Won123West IndiesLucknowNovember 6, 2018Won118BangladeshRajkotNovember 7, 2019Won++ while chasing 6The number of wickets claimed by Deepak Chahar at Nagpur. His figures of 6/7 are the best by any bowler in the history of T20Is. In all T20 cricket, his figures are joint fourth-best, but the best by an Indian bowler.Best bowling figures in T20 cricketBowling figures (overs)BowlerForAgainstVenueDate7/18 (4)Colin AckermanLeicestershireBirminghamLeicesterAugust 7, 20196/5 (3.4)Arul SuppiahSomersetGlamorganCardiffJuly 5, 20116/6 (4)Shakib Al HasanTridentsRed SteelBridgetownAugust 3, 20136/7 (4)Lasith MalingaMelbourne StarScorchersPerthDecember 12, 20126/7 (4)Kyle JamiesonCanterburyAucklandAucklandJanuary 1, 20196/7 (3.2)Deepak ChaharIndiaBanglandeshNagpurNovember 10, 2019 4The number of times India has managed to win a three-match T20I series after losing the opening match, which is the most by any other side. Australia has done it twice, while nine others – South Africa, England, New Zealand, Sri Lanka, Pakistan, Nepal, Bangladesh, Spain and Qatar – have done it once.India’s four comebacks in three-match T20I series after losing the opening matchDateResultDeciding match resultFebruary 14, 2016Beat Sri Lanka at VisakhapatnamWon by 9 wickets with 37 balls to spareJune 22, 2016Beat Zimbabwe at HarareWon by 3 runsFebruary 1, 2017Beat England at BengaluruWon by 75 runsNovember 10, 2019Beat Bangladesh at NagpurWon by 30 runs Queries CornerHow often has a batsman outscored the opponent’s total in T20Is? I refer to the recent match at Adelaide where David Warner’s unbeaten 100 outscored Sri Lanka’s 99/9. – S Rajan, NagpurDavid Warner’s was the ninth instance in a T20I match. This includes the two instances when three batsmen and two batsmen have managed to outscore the opponent’s total in the same match. Interestingly, his opening partner Aaron Finch is the only other Australian to do so. He made 172 against Zimbabwe at Harare on July 3, 2018. In reply, Zimbabwe were restricted to 129/9 in their 20 overs.On how many occasions have victories by an innings occurred in Tests? And which side has won and lost by an innings most times? – Rajesh Kamath, ChennaiThe recent Ranchi Test match provided the 408th instance of a Test victory by an innings. England has the distinction of registering innings victories on the most occasions, 104 times, followed by Australia with 92. For the record, India has achieved this on 44 occasions. England has lost by an innings on 61 occasions, the most defeats by a Test side by an innings.Keshav Maharaj in the Visakhapatnam Test match conceded more than 300 runs. How often have bowlers conceded over 300 runs in a Test match? – R. Bharath, CoimbatoreSouth Africa’s Keshav Maharaj (5/318) became the fourth bowler, and for the fifth time, to achieve this dubious distinction. His figures were 3/189 and 2/129. The full list:Runs concededWicketsBowlerCountryOpponentVenueMonth/year3749Oscar 'Tommy' ScottWest IndiesEnglandKingstonApril 193035812Jason KrejzaAustraliaIndiaNagpurNovember 20083185Keshav MaharajSouth AfricaIndiaVisakhapatnamOctober 20193087Arthur MaileyAustraliaEnglandSydneyDecember 192430210Arthur MaileyAustraliaEnglandAdelaideJanuary 1921 Note: All figures above are updated as of November 10, 2019.