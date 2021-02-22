Home Swimming Ikee books Olympic qualifiers spot after leukaemia treatment She finished in 59.44 seconds to win bronze at the Tokyo Open on Saturday and will now compete at the Japan Swim meet. Reuters 22 February, 2021 14:05 IST In February 2019, Ikee was diagnosed with leukaemia- Twitter - Twitter Reuters 22 February, 2021 14:05 IST Japanese swimmer Rikako Ikee will compete in Olympic qualifiers in April after clinching a podium finish in her first 100 metres butterfly event since being treated for leukaemia.Ikee, who was diagnosed in February 2019 and returned to action in August last year, finished in 59.44 seconds to win bronze at the Tokyo Open on Saturday.The 20-year-old will now compete at the Japan Swim meet, the country's only Olympic-qualifying event before the Tokyo Games which were rescheduled to begin on July 23.ALSO READ | Olympic swimmer Scott Miller arrested in Sydney drug raidsThe Japanese Swimming Federation's Olympic qualifying bar stands at 57.10 seconds, while Rio 2016 finalist Ikee's national record is 56.08 seconds."I can't say that I'm aiming for it now," Ikee said. "When we start to get results that are world-class, we will think about it at that time," he added. Ikee also won the 50-metres butterfly race, a non-Olympic event, with a time of 25.77 seconds. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address.