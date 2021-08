Czech International Open: Archana falls in quarters, Sathiyan enters semifinal

Mariia Tailakova of Russia overcame a fighting Archana Kamath 8-11, 11-4, 13-11, 14-12, 9-11, 12-10 in a women's singles quarterfinal match of the Czech International Open table tennis tournament on Tuesday.

Earlier, Archana shocked the second-seeded Paulina Vega of Chile 12-10, 11-13, 11-5, 11-7, 10-12, 11-7 in the last-16 clash.

The results:



Men: Singles: quarterfinal: G. Sathiyan bt Ali Alkhadrawi (KSA) 11-9, 11-2, 11-9, 11-8; Doubles: semifinals: Jeet Chandra & S. Snehit lost to Samuel Walker (Eng) & Truls Moregard (Swe) 8-11, 15-13, 11-6, 9-11, 11-4.



Women: quarterfinal: Archana Kamath lost to Mariia Tailakova (Rus) 8-11, 11-4, 13-11, 14-12, 9-11, 12-10.