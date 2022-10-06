India men lose to China in World Team Table Tennis Championships

Host and top seed China thrashed India 3-0 in the men’s pre-quarterfinals of the World team table tennis championships on Thursday.

World No.1 Fan Zhendong beat Harmeet Desai 11-2, 11-9, 11-5 in the first rubber. Harmeet matched Fan in the second game and made it 9-9 before Fan raced away with the match.

India's No.1 paddler G. Sathiyan stretched World No.2, Ma Long, in the first game, attacking at every opportunity. Once Sathiyan lost a close first game at 12-14, he lost his momentum and the next two games at 5-11, 0-11.

Playing his first match in the tournament, Manush Shah lost to World No.11 Wang Chuqin and lost in three straight games.