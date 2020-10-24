SAI approves table tennis coaching camp

Sports Authority of India on Saturday has approved the table tennis national coaching camp comprising 11 paddlers in Sonepat from October 28 to December 8.

SAI has sanctioned Rs 18 lakh for the camp, which will be the first national camp for the sport since the announcement of the nationwide lockdown due to the COVID-19 outbreak in March earlier this year.

“The Sports Authority of India has approved the national coaching camp for Table Tennis, which will commence on 28th October till 8th December,” SAI said in a statement.

“The camp comprising 11 players (5 male, 6 female) and four support staff will be conducted by the Table Tennis Federation of India at the Delhi Public School, Sonepat," the statement added.

Four-time Commonwealth Games gold medallist Achanta Sharath Kamal will be part of the men’s training group where he will be joined by Manush Shah, Manav Thakkar, Sudhanshu Grover and Jubin Kumar.

The women’s training group will comprise Anusha Kutumbale, Diya Chitale, Suthirtha Mukherjee, Archana Kamath, Takeme Sarkar and Kaushani Nath.

“I had been training at home in Bengaluru but looking forward to return to a camp environment where I can get to see my compatriots in the Indian team after a long time and train with them,” said Archana Kamath.

SAI also said that “campers will be staying in the residential facilities at DPS, Sonepat” and abide by the Standard Operating Procedures for the resumption of sporting activities.

India won eight medals at the 2018 Commonwealth Games and won two bronze medals for the first time ever at the Asian Games the same year.