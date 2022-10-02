Table Tennis

World Team Table Tennis Championships: Indian men beat second seed Germany

The Indian men’s team scripted one of the biggest upsets of the World team table tennis championships in China on Sunday in Group 2, edging out second seeded Germany 3-1.

Team Sportstar
CHENGDU (CHINA) 02 October, 2022 13:56 IST
G Sathiyan in action.

G Sathiyan in action. | Photo Credit: RITU RAJ KONWAR

G. Sathiyan, India’s top-ranked paddler, was the star of the tie as he won both his matches. This is India’s second straight win in its group. The Indian defeated Benedikt Duda 3-2 with the scoreline reading 11-13,4-11,11-8,11-4,11-9, before trouncing Dang Qiu 3-2 (10-12,7-11,11-8,11-8,11-9).

India women lost to fifth seed Germany 2-3 in their opening group match on Saturday. The Indian men blanked Uzbekistan 3-0.

