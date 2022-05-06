Tennis Videos Getting to know Carlos Alcaraz - A young Nadal modelling himself on Federer Carlos Alcaraz became the youngest tennis player since Rafael Nadal in 2005 to enter the top 10 in the ATP Rankings. Here's all you need to know about the sensational Spaniard. Team Sportstar 06 May, 2022 13:18 IST Getting to know Carlos Alcaraz - A young Nadal modelling himself on Federer Team Sportstar 06 May, 2022 13:18 IST Getting to know Carlos Alcaraz - A young Nadal modelling himself on Federer Djokovic eager for Dubai comeback after vaccine controversy 25 years of Tata Open - Best moments, from Nadal and Wawrinka to Somdev and Lee-Hesh Australia activists react to 'Where is Peng Shuai' shirts being allowed after backlash Read more stories on Tennis Videos. More Videos Novak Djokovic has been deported from Australia, 21st Grand Slam title has to wait Novak Djokovic Australian Open controversy: Who said what Djokovic's father leads protest against tennis star's treatment in Australia The Djokovic deportation saga: Visa cancelled, Aus Open participation in doubt From Nadal and Raducanu to Barty, a glimpse of stars training for Australian Open 2022 2021 Year in Sports - August: India's record haul at Olympics, Paralympics; Messi leaves Barca; Ronaldo returns to United 2021 Year in Sports - July: Italy wins Euro 2020, Hamilton's Mercedes extension, Mirabai's Olympic medal 2021 Year in Sports - June: From support for Christian Eriksen and Nadal's injury issues to New Zealand's WTC win and Sunil Chhetri overtaking Lionel Messi