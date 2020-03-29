Tennis Videos Naomi Osaka 'united by emotion' for Tokyo Olympics Japanese tennis star Naomi Osaka features in the official Tokyo 2020 Olympics motto, called the 'United by Emotion'. Team Sportstar 29 March, 2020 15:18 IST Team Sportstar 29 March, 2020 15:18 IST Naomi Osaka 'united by emotion' for Tokyo Olympics Rafael Nadal offers Red Cross support amid COVID-19 outbreak Nadal sends message of support to Spain's emergency services Indian Wells cancelled due to coronavirus concerns More Videos HIGHLIGHTS: Sabalenka dominates Kvitova to take Doha crown HIGHLIGHTS: Djokovic beats Tsitsipas to clinch Dubai crown WATCH: Kvitova battles past Barty to set up Sabalenka showdown in Doha WATCH: Djokovic survives Dubai semifinal scare against Monfils Qatar Open: Barty beats Muguruza to set up Kvitova semis clash Jabeur shocks Pliskova in front of raucous Doha crowd Tsitsipas looks back at three years on the ATP Tour Daniil Medvedev: 'I push myself to win tournaments'