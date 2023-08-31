MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

US Open 2023: Ajla Tomljanovic withdraws due to knee injury

Ajla Tomljanovic’s withdrawal sent No. 4 seed Elena Rybakina into the third round and forced the US Tennis Association to juggle the schedule, with their match having been slated for the night session.

Published : Aug 31, 2023 10:53 IST , NEW YORK - 1 MIN READ

AP
Ajla Tomljanovic of Australia.
Ajla Tomljanovic of Australia. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

Ajla Tomljanovic of Australia. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Ajla Tomljanovic, sidelined nearly all this season by a knee injury after beating Serena Williams last year in the 23-time Grand Slam singles champion’s final match, withdrew from the US Open on Wednesday.

ALSO READ
US Open 2023: Zhang makes history to send Ruud crashing out

That sent No. 4 seed Elena Rybakina into the third round and forced the US Tennis Association to juggle the schedule, with their match having been slated for the night session.

Tomljanovic hadn’t played a match this season until her first-round victory over Panna Udvardy. The Australian had knee surgery and had been out of action since the Billie Jean King Cup last November.

ALSO READ | US Open 2023: Taylor Fritz, Coco Gauff lead home charge

She said after her victory Monday night that she was realistic that her knee still needed more time.

ALSO READ
US Open 2023: Djokovic, Swiatek advance; Tsitsipas falls in second round

“I don’t even want to think about the rest of the season,” Tomljanovic said. “But it doesn’t matter. I’m always going to do what’s best for my long-term recovery. I definitely still need to go back to the drawing board and get stronger and fitter if I want to compete, not in just one match, but looking at second weeks and stuff like that.”

Tomljanovic matched her best result in a Grand Slam when she reached the quarterfinals last year, falling to eventual runner-up Ons Jabeur. That came after she beat Williams in three sets in the third round.

The match between American Jennifer Brady and No. 24 seed Magda Linette was shifted to the opening spot of the night schedule at Louis Armstrong Stadium.

Related stories

Related Topics

US Open /

US Open 2023 /

Grand Slam /

WTA /

ATP /

Ajla Tomljanovic /

Serena William

Latest on Sportstar

  1. US Open 2023: Ajla Tomljanovic withdraws due to knee injury
    AP
  2. US Open 2023: Beaten Ruud says China’s Zhang can be a threat for years
    Reuters
  3. Telangana is aiming to become a premier sports destination — V. Srinivas Goud, State Sports Minister
    Team Sportstar
  4. Arshad Ayub: No dearth of talent but process needs to improve for Hyderabad to win Ranji Trophy again
    Team Sportstar
  5. US Open 2023: Bopanna-Ebden through to second round
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Asian Champions Trophy hockey 2023 review: Concerns remain, but Fulton’s vision is taking shape

Uthra Ganesan
Hockey India president Dilip Tirkey is optimistic about the men’s team’s future under new head coach Craig Fulton.

Hockey India president Dilip Tirkey: World wants to see India vs Pakistan contests; still a charm to it 

Aashin Prasad
+ SEE all Stories

More on Tennis

  1. US Open 2023: Beaten Ruud says China’s Zhang can be a threat for years
    Reuters
  2. US Open 2023: Bopanna-Ebden through to second round
    PTI
  3. ‘Not good enough: Tsitsipas makes no excuses in early US Open exit
    Reuters
  4. US Open 2023: Wozniacki’s return continues with Kvitova upset
    Reuters
  5. US Open 2023: Ajla Tomljanovic withdraws due to knee injury
    AP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. US Open 2023: Ajla Tomljanovic withdraws due to knee injury
    AP
  2. US Open 2023: Beaten Ruud says China’s Zhang can be a threat for years
    Reuters
  3. Telangana is aiming to become a premier sports destination — V. Srinivas Goud, State Sports Minister
    Team Sportstar
  4. Arshad Ayub: No dearth of talent but process needs to improve for Hyderabad to win Ranji Trophy again
    Team Sportstar
  5. US Open 2023: Bopanna-Ebden through to second round
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment