US Open 2023: Zhang makes history to send Ruud crashing out

The 26-year-old from Shanghai -- ranked 67th in the world -- produced the match of his life to defeat last year’s US Open finalist 6-4, 5-7, 6-2, 0-6, 6-2 in 3hr 19min.

Published : Aug 31, 2023 09:07 IST , New York - 2 MINS READ

AFP
Zhizhen Zhang of China returns a shot against Casper Ruud of Norway during their Men’s Singles Second Round match.
Zhizhen Zhang of China returns a shot against Casper Ruud of Norway during their Men’s Singles Second Round match. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

Zhizhen Zhang of China returns a shot against Casper Ruud of Norway during their Men’s Singles Second Round match. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Zhang Zhizhen sent fifth seed Casper Ruud crashing out of the US Open on Wednesday, creating tennis history by becoming the first man from China to beat a top-five player.

The 26-year-old from Shanghai -- ranked 67th in the world -- produced the match of his life to defeat last year’s US Open finalist 6-4, 5-7, 6-2, 0-6, 6-2 in 3hr 19min.

ALSO READ
Who is the youngest player to play at US Open?

Zhang’s victory was the first time any male Chinese player has beaten a player ranked in the world’s top five.

Zhang will face Australia’s Rinky Hijikata in the third round on Friday, bidding to reach the last 16 of a Grand Slam for the first time.

Tempers flared after Ruud had levelled the match at two sets apiece with a 6-0 fourth set.

ALSO READ | US Open 2023: Djokovic, Swiatek advance; Tsitsipas falls in second round

Zhang left the court for several minutes to take a toilet break and change clothes in a move that clearly disrupted Ruud’s momentum.

ALSO READ
US Open 2023: Novak Djokovic vs Bernabe Zapata Miralles Second Round Preview, Head-to-head record, live streaming info

The Norwegian was broken immediately in the first game of the final set, and a frustrated Ruud complained angrily at the chair umpire, accusing him of failing to enforce time limits.

“Why don’t you do anything?” Ruud yelled at the umpire. “You follow the rules clearly some times then other times you don’t give a shit. Why don’t you do anything?”

With Ruud unravelling, Zhang rammed home his advantage. He broke again in the fifth game to take a 4-1 lead and then held for a 5-1 lead.

Ruud held serve to close the gap to 5-2, but Zhang would not be denied, producing a superb backhand volley on match point to seal victory.

