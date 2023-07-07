MagazineBuy Print

Wimbledon 2023: Alcaraz vs Muller 2nd round preview, Head-to-head record, when and where to watch

Djokovic and Wawrinka have faced each other eight times in Slams but their first-ever meeting at Wimbledon will take place in the third round on Friday.

Published : Jul 07, 2023 04:52 IST , CHENNAI - 2 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
Top seed Carlos Alcaraz (left) faces Alexandre Muller (right) in the second round of Wimbledon 2023 on Friday.
Top seed Carlos Alcaraz (left) faces Alexandre Muller (right) in the second round of Wimbledon 2023 on Friday. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES
infoIcon

Top seed Carlos Alcaraz (left) faces Alexandre Muller (right) in the second round of Wimbledon 2023 on Friday. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES

Top seed Carlos Alcaraz takes on Alexandre Muller in the second round of The Championships Wimbledon 2023 at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club (AELTC) in London on Friday.

The clash is scheduled to be the first match on the Centre Court on the fifth day of this year’s edition.

When and where to watch?
The second-round clash between Carlos Alcaraz and Alexandre Muller will be telecast live on Star Sports 2 and Star Sports Select and live streaming will be available on Disney+Hotstar. The match will start at 6PM IST.

World No. 1 Alcaraz comes into the match after a two-day rest post his 6-0, 6-2, 7-5 first-round win over Frenchman and Muller’s compatriot Jeremy Chardy. Alcaraz cruised through the first two sets before Chardy, playing his final professional singles match, showed some fight in the third.

The 20-year-old Spaniard has rapidly improved on grass this season, claiming his maiden title at the tune-up event at Queen’s.

He next faces World No. 84 Muller who comes into the second-round clash after a 7-6(5), 1-6, 6-3, 6-4 victory over fellow Frenchman Arthur Rinderknech. It was Muller’s first-ever main draw match on grass at the junior or pro level. He did, however, compete in the qualifying round in Halle in 2021 as well as Wimbledon in the last two years.

Muller reached his maiden tour-level final at the ATP250 event in Marrakech this year.

As per atptour.com, Muller describes himself as “a player with a solid baseline game.” He likes long points with a lot of shots but can be aggressive when needed.

About facing Alcaraz, he said, “It’s going to be a very good experience to play against Carlos, the No. 1 in the world, on a big court.”

“I will play every point like it is the last point of my career. I will enjoy it.”

Head-to-head record

This will be the first meeting between Alcaraz and Muller.

