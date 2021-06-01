Tennis Tennis Rublev knocked out in French Open first round Andrey Rublev was the third-highest seeded player in his half of the draw, behind Novak Djokovic and Nadal. Team Sportstar 01 June, 2021 20:43 IST Rublev succumbed to Jan-Lennard Struff 6-3, 7-6 (8/6), 4-6, 3-6, 6-4 in three hours and 46 minutes. - GETTY IMAGES Team Sportstar 01 June, 2021 20:43 IST Seventh seed Andrey Rublev was knocked out in the first round of the French Open on Tuesday, as the in-form Russian lost a five-set thriller to Jan-Lennard Struff.Rublev, who beat Rafael Nadal en route to the Monte Carlo Masters final earlier this season, fought back from two sets down before succumbing 6-3, 7-6 (8/6), 4-6, 3-6, 6-4 in three hours and 46 minutes.The 23-year-old, who had reached the quarter-finals in each of his previous three Grand Slam tournaments, was the third-highest seeded player in his half of the draw, behind Novak Djokovic and Nadal.Big-hitting German Struff will face Argentinian Facundo Bagnis in the second round. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address.