Sportstar Cover June 10.jpg

Andy Murray beats Jurij Rodionov to win grass-court title

Murray withdrew from the French Open to prioritise Wimbledon, where he has won two of his majors on grass.

Published : Jun 12, 2023 10:03 IST - 1 MIN READ

AP
The 36-year-old dedicated the trophy to his four children, adding they always ask him to bring one home.
infoIcon

Andy Murray hailed his “perfect start to the grass season” as the three-time Grand Slam champion stepped up preparations for Wimbledon in style.

The 36-year-old Murray became the oldest grass-court champion at an ATP Challenger Tour event, beating Austrian Jurij Rodionov 6-3, 6-2 on Sunday in the final of the Lexus Surbiton Trophy to earn a seeded position at Wimbledon next month.

Shaped by hardship, Djokovic grateful for ‘tennis mother’ and ‘tennis father’

It was his first singles title on grass since winning Wimbledon in 2016.

Murray withdrew from the French Open to prioritise Wimbledon, where he has won two of his majors on grass.

Murray showcased a powerful shot collection that dismantled Rodionov in just more than an hour. Heavy rain suspended play during the second set before Murray sent down more punishing serves to claim the win.

The downpour caused a near-three-hour delay and meant Murray’s children missed seeing him win.

“They didn’t tell me they were coming, then obviously I won the first set, and my wife decided to bring (the kids) in case I won,” Murray said.

“They arrived as the rain came and then left as they took the covers off. She messaged me, saying, Well done, we have just got home; I can’t believe we didn’t stay.’” Wimbledon begins on July 3.

Related Topics

Wimbledon /

Andy Murray /

French Open

From Mudalur to the world stage, Jeswin Aldrin is breaking the mould

Jonathan Selvaraj
Never give up: Wrestlers Sakshi Malik, Vinesh Phogat and Bajrang Punia during the protest against former Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi.

The wrestlers’ redemption: Fight to ensure safe playing field for Indian athletes

Ayon Sengupta
