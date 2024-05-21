MagazineBuy Print

French Olympic fencer Ysaora Thibus says she has been cleared of any wrongdoing after abnormal doping test

Ysaora Thibus is a three-time Olympian and won the team foil silver medal at the last Olympics in Tokyo.

Published : May 21, 2024 20:55 IST , Paris - 1 MIN READ

AP
French fencer Ysaora Thibus.
French fencer Ysaora Thibus. | Photo Credit: AFP
infoIcon

French fencer Ysaora Thibus. | Photo Credit: AFP

Ysaora Thibus, one of France’s leading fencers, says she will be able to compete at the Paris 2024 Olympics after escaping a disciplinary sanction from the International Fencing Federation over an abnormal doping test.

Thibus had been provisionally suspended in February. She argued that she had tested positive for the anabolic substance ostarine after being contaminated accidentally by her partner.

She said in a statement on Tuesday that she was “relieved and happy” to announce her return to competition after the disciplinary tribunal of the federation delivered a ruling.

“It’s with a liberated heart that I’ll be able to return on the path toward the Olympic Games at home,” she said.

The international federation did not immediately respond to questions from The Associated Press seeking confirmation and details of the decision.

Thibus is a three-time Olympian and won the team foil silver medal at the last Olympics in Tokyo. She was the individual world champion in foil in 2022.

“These last few months have been terribly challenging and today is the culmination of a long battle,” she said.

