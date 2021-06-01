Tennis Tennis Barty fights through injury to enter French Open second round The Australian was forced to take a medical time-out at the end of the second set, but returned to win the third set and make it to the second round. Reuters PARIS 01 June, 2021 19:49 IST Australia's Ash Barty celebrates after winning her first round match on Tuesday. - REUTERS Reuters PARIS 01 June, 2021 19:49 IST World number one Ashleigh Barty managed to play through an injury problem and stave off an upset against American Bernarda Pera with a 6-4, 3-6, 6-2 win in her opening match of the French Open on Tuesday.Returning to the Philippe Chatrier court after her maiden Grand Slam win in 2019, the 25-year-old Australian seemed to be cruising, she was up 5-2 in the opening set, but started moving sluggishly thereafter, clearly bothered by an injury, and then took a medical timeout at the end of the second set after Pera levelled the match.ALSO READ | Bopanna-Skugor pair enters second round of French Open The Australian, who started the match with a heavily-strapped left thigh, kept fighting and found a way to victory and a second round meeting against either Magda Linette of Poland and Frenchwoman Chloe Paquet. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address.