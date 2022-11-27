Tennis

Auger-Aliassime keeps Canada alive against Italy in Davis Cup semis

A doubles match with Auger-Aliassime and Vasek Pospisil taking on Matteo Berrettini and Fabio Fognini will decide which country reaches Sunday’s final against Australia on Sunday.

Reuters
27 November, 2022 11:28 IST
27 November, 2022 11:28 IST
Felix Auger-Aliassime beat Lorenzo Musetti in straight sets to level the Canada-Italy Davis Cup semifinal.

Felix Auger-Aliassime beat Lorenzo Musetti in straight sets to level the Canada-Italy Davis Cup semifinal. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

A doubles match with Auger-Aliassime and Vasek Pospisil taking on Matteo Berrettini and Fabio Fognini will decide which country reaches Sunday’s final against Australia on Sunday.

Canada’s Felix Auger-Aliassime sent over a dozen aces as he beat Lorenzo Musetti 6-3, 6-4 to level their Davis Cup semi-final tie with Italy at 1-1 on Saturday after Lorenzo Sonego overcame Denis Shapovalov 7-6(4), 6-7(5), 6-4 in a marathon encounter.

A doubles match with Auger-Aliassime and Vasek Pospisil taking on Matteo Berrettini and Fabio Fognini will decide which country reaches Sunday’s final against Australia on Sunday.

World number six Auger-Aliassime had few issues against Musetti, never facing a break and winning all but three of his first-serve points, as he converted a chance late in both sets to get the 2019 finalists on the board in Malaga, Spain.

Also Read
Nadal says ‘a part of his life left’ when Federer retired

Sonego made a sluggish start but battled back from an early break down after finding his groove on serve again to capture the opening set in the tiebreak when an error-prone Shapovalov sent a forehand long.

World number 45 Sonego, who lost in three sets to Shapovalov when the pair last met in Rome earlier this year, saved five set points to hold for 5-5 and took the second set into a tiebreak, but spurned several opportunities to close out the contest.

With the match crossing the three-hour mark, Sonego switched on the after-burners to grab a decisive break in the final game and send the Italian fans in the crowd wild.

On Friday, Australia reached the final for the first time in 19 years with a 2-1 win over Croatia. 

Read more stories on Tennis.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Daily football podcast
 Wednesdays With WV: Sridharan Sriram
Videos

Serena Williams’ last game? Reactions to Serena’s retirement hints

Switching from clay to hard court in the middle of a tournament? | ITF J4 Chennai 2022

Tamil Nadu State Tennis C’Ships: A 3.5-hour women’s summit clash headlines final day

Slide shows

Roger Federer press conference - “You always want to play forever...”

Roger Federer to retire: Heartbreak for tennis great in 11 Grand Slam finals - story in pictures

Roger Federer to retire: Swiss maestro’s 20 Grand Slam dunks in pictures

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us