Australian Open LIVE score: Thiem vs Zverev

Hello and welcome to Sportstar's LIVE blog of the Australian Open 2020 men's singles semifinal match between Dominic Thiem and Alexander Zverev. This is Lalith Kalidas bringing you the action as it unfolds.

1: | 0-1 | Zverev makes the break in the first game! Thiem targetting Zverev's forehand but the German responded well with simple rallies and caught Thiem off-guard. Early pressure for the Austrian.

1: |0-40 | Rusty from Thiem as Zverev has begun with brilliant returns, forcing the Austrian to commit the errors.

1: Thiem ready to serve! Here we go....

Set 1: Zverev and Thiem pose for the customary photograph. Sascha elects to receive. Does that suggest his troubles on serve? Remember the year began with a horrendous run in the ATP Cup - where nothing worked for the 22-year-old. But the tables have turned at Melbourne Park where the German has chiselled through each of his opponents without a fret.

Dominic Thiem and Alexand Zverev enters the magnificent Rod Laver Arena. The temperatures are soaring in a cruel, hot evening in Melbourne. Thiem and Zverev will hope to raise the flares too!

________

Dominic Thiem heads into this clash of the newbies with the edge over Zverev - with the weight of history between the two and the level of tennis put out court during over the past two weeks. Thiem dethroned Nadal in a physical marathon and the Austrian's return game was at the acme of possibilities. The World No.5 will surely target to make the game a physical battle against a rejuvenated Zverev who has hardly dropped a sweat in the tournament. He dropped a lone set in the tournament so far in the quarterfinal against Wawrinka. The approach from a tussle of young competitive guys of different traits will make for an exciting viewing!

Who will take the decisive leap?

------

Form Guide Zverev - Round 1 – Cecchinato - 6-4, 7-6(4), 6-3 Round 2 - v Gerasimov - 7-6(5), 6-4, 7-5 Round 3 – v Verdasco - 6-2, 6-2, 6-4 Round 4 – v -17-Rublev - 6-4, 6-4, 6-4 QF - v - 15 -v- Wawrinka - 1-6, 6-3, 6-4, 6-2 Thiem - Round 1 – v Mannarino – 6-3, 7-5, 6-2 Round 2 - v Bolt – 6-2, 5-7, 6-7(5), 6-1, 6-2 Round 3 – v -29-Carreno Busta – 6-1, 6-2, 6-4 Round 4 – v -10 – Monfils – 6-2, 6-4, 6-4 QF - v -1 - Nadal - 7-6(3), 7-6(4), 4-6, 7-6(6)

---

The future is here!

It is 2020 and the ‘Big 3’ are still in the hunt to widen their empire. Has there been a greater dominance in sporting history among three stalwarts in the same era? I cannot think of many.

But this year – 2020 – the tides were hoped to slide away and the glimpses of it are slowly creeping in. Young superstars Dominic Thiem and Alexander Zverev are competing against each other in the year’s first Grand Slam’s semifinal at the Rod Laver Arena.

As the dominance was meant to finally see competence, 5 seed Thiem stunned the World No.1 Rafael Nadal to take semifinal berth – over a four-hour tussle against the Spaniard. The Austrian was at the top of his game and there was little could do out of the blue to put Thiem off-guard.The Austrian will be reeling on high-spirits as he takes on the German 22-year-old “Sascha” Zverev - who may have the jitters of playing his first Grand Slam semifinal.

In their eight previous meetings, the Austrian holds the upper-hand, having won six of them. In hard-court clashes, the spoils are shared with a win apiece. In their last meeting at the ATP Finals in 2019, Zverev was trumped by the World No.5 in the semifinals. Zverev, however, having dropped only a single set in the tournament so far is high on confidence after a poor start to the year which was remarkably shoved off in Melbourne Park.

In a riveting clash between the youngsters – one will witness the future taking on the ‘King of the Australian Open’ in Sunday’s final! How far will this one go!?