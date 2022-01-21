Tennis Tennis Nadal survives Khachanov scare to reach Australian Open last 16 Nadal shrugged off concerns of a potential upset as he entered the last 16 of the Australian Open for the 15th time after beating Khachanov in four sets on Friday. Reuters 21 January, 2022 18:46 IST Rafael Nadal moved into the Australian Open fourth round after beating Russia's Karen Khachanov in four sets on Friday. - GETTY IMAGES Reuters 21 January, 2022 18:46 IST Sixth seed Rafa Nadal dropped his first set at this year's Australian Open but still powered through to the fourth round with a 6-3, 6-2, 3-6, 6-1 defeat of Karen Khachanov on Friday.The Spaniard, seeking to claim a record 21st Grand Slam title in the absence of great rivals Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic, was sensational as he took a two-set lead.But Khachanov, seeded 28th, threw caution to the wind in the third set, stalling Nadal's charge with some ferocious hitting.READ: Reigning Australian Open champion Osaka crashes out with defeat to Anisimova Olympic runner-up Khachanov had lost all seven previous meetings with 2009 Australian Open champion Nadal but briefly looked capable of mounting a comeback.Nadal seized back control with a break of serve at the start of the fourth and with the clock having ticked past midnight he finished off the match in a hurry. The dream is still alive @RafaelNadal defeats Karen Khachanov 6-3 6-2 3-6 6-1 to advance to the fourth round at the #AusOpen for the 15th time.#AO2022 pic.twitter.com/MRVpuFm5JM— #AusOpen (@AustralianOpen) January 21, 2022 Read more stories on Tennis. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :