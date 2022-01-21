Tennis

Nadal survives Khachanov scare to reach Australian Open last 16

Nadal shrugged off concerns of a potential upset as he entered the last 16 of the Australian Open for the 15th time after beating Khachanov in four sets on Friday.

21 January, 2022 18:46 IST

Rafael Nadal moved into the Australian Open fourth round after beating Russia's Karen Khachanov in four sets on Friday.   -  GETTY IMAGES

Sixth seed Rafa Nadal dropped his first set at this year's Australian Open but still powered through to the fourth round with a 6-3, 6-2, 3-6, 6-1 defeat of Karen Khachanov on Friday.

The Spaniard, seeking to claim a record 21st Grand Slam title in the absence of great rivals Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic, was sensational as he took a two-set lead.

But Khachanov, seeded 28th, threw caution to the wind in the third set, stalling Nadal's charge with some ferocious hitting.

READ: Reigning Australian Open champion Osaka crashes out with defeat to Anisimova

Olympic runner-up Khachanov had lost all seven previous meetings with 2009 Australian Open champion Nadal but briefly looked capable of mounting a comeback.

Nadal seized back control with a break of serve at the start of the fourth and with the clock having ticked past midnight he finished off the match in a hurry.

 

