Yoshihito Nishioka ousted Rafael Nadal’s conqueror Mackenzie McDonald at the Australian Open on Friday to become only the third Japanese man to record 100 Tour-level wins.

The 27-year-old reached his first round of 16 at a Grand Slam with a 7-6 (8/6), 6-3, 6-2 victory over the American, who stunned injured defending champion Nadal on Wednesday.

It was the left-hander’s 100th career victory, matching the feat of fellow Japanese Kei Nishikori (431) and Shuzo Matsuoka (148).

He also joined them as the only men from Japan to progress to the fourth round at a major tournament, with Nishikori making the grade 22 times and Matsuoka once.

The 31st seed Nishioka, who won his second title last year at Seoul, will meet either American 16th seed Frances Tiafoe or Russian 18th seed Karen Khachanov for a place in the quarter-finals.