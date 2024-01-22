MagazineBuy Print

Australian Open 2024: Bopanna-Ebden pair advances to quarterfinal of men’s doubles

The second seeded Indo-Australian duo defeated 14th-seeded Dutch-Croatian pair of Wesley Koolhof and Nikola Mektic 7-6 (10-8), 7-6 (7-4) in the third round.

Published : Jan 22, 2024 12:17 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
FILE PHOTO: Matthew Ebden (l) of Australia looks on as partner Rohan Bopanna (r) of India.
FILE PHOTO: Matthew Ebden (l) of Australia looks on as partner Rohan Bopanna (r) of India. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Matthew Ebden (l) of Australia looks on as partner Rohan Bopanna (r) of India. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

The third round of the Australian Open 2024 men’s doubles saw fireworks as the second seeded Indo-Australian duo of Rohan Bopanna and Matthew Ebden defeated 14th-seeded Dutch-Croatian pair of Wesley Koolhof and Nikola Mektic 7-6 (10-8), 7-6 (7-4) to enter quarterfinal round.

In a match that kept the crowd on the edge of their seats, both teams displayed stellar serving, precise volleys, and unwavering determination, resulting in a nail-biting encounter.

Voting lines now open for Sportstar ACES Awards 2024

The opening set was a masterclass in service dominance. However, the experience of Bopanna and Ebden proved crucial as they clinched it win the tiebreak.

Undeterred, Koolhof and Mektic came out firing in the second set. The second set was also decided on tiebreaks as the Dutch-Croatian pair finally succumbed to relentless pressure from their opponents after a valiant display.

