The third round of the Australian Open 2024 men’s doubles saw fireworks as the second seeded Indo-Australian duo of Rohan Bopanna and Matthew Ebden defeated 14th-seeded Dutch-Croatian pair of Wesley Koolhof and Nikola Mektic 7-6 (10-8), 7-6 (7-4) to enter quarterfinal round.
In a match that kept the crowd on the edge of their seats, both teams displayed stellar serving, precise volleys, and unwavering determination, resulting in a nail-biting encounter.
Voting lines now open for Sportstar ACES Awards 2024
The opening set was a masterclass in service dominance. However, the experience of Bopanna and Ebden proved crucial as they clinched it win the tiebreak.
Undeterred, Koolhof and Mektic came out firing in the second set. The second set was also decided on tiebreaks as the Dutch-Croatian pair finally succumbed to relentless pressure from their opponents after a valiant display.
Latest on Sportstar
- Australian Open 2024: Bopanna-Ebden pair advances to quarterfinal of men’s doubles
- Ranji Trophy Live Score, Round 3 Day 4 updates: Mumbai beats Kerala by 232 runs; Goa trails Karnataka by 17 runs
- Australian Open 2024: Ukraine’s Yastremska upsets Azarenka to make quarters
- NBA roundup: Clippers end game on 22-0 run, shock Nets
- ICC U19 World Cup 2024: Sri Lanka, New Zealand open account with convincing wins
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE