MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Australian Open 2024: Fritz downs Tsitsipas to set up Djokovic clash

Fritz trails Djokovic 8-0 in head-to-heads, but he said he had improved and was relishing another battle against the top seed.

Published : Jan 21, 2024 12:33 IST , MELBOURNE - 1 MIN READ

AFP
Taylor Fritz of the U.S. celebrates after winning his fourth round match against Greece’s Stefanos Tsitsipas REUTERS/Tracey Nearmy
Taylor Fritz of the U.S. celebrates after winning his fourth round match against Greece’s Stefanos Tsitsipas REUTERS/Tracey Nearmy | Photo Credit: Reuters
infoIcon

Taylor Fritz of the U.S. celebrates after winning his fourth round match against Greece’s Stefanos Tsitsipas REUTERS/Tracey Nearmy | Photo Credit: Reuters

American 12th seed Taylor Fritz dumped last year’s Australian Open runner-up Stefanos Tsitsipas out of the tournament on Sunday to set up a quarter-final with defending champion Novak Djokovic.

There was little to separate them in the opening two sets but Fritz stepped up a gear to beat the Greek seventh seed 7-6 (7/3), 5-7, 6-3, 6-3 in a shade over three hours.

He said the key was “just trusting my shots” and that he had served well throughout.

Fritz trails Djokovic 8-0 in head-to-heads, but he said he had improved and was relishing another battle against the top seed.

Voting lines now open for Sportstar ACES Awards 2024

“The times I have played him I haven’t brought my best level and you need to if you are going to complete with someone like Djokovic,” he said.

A tight first set, in which neither player broke serve, went to a tie-break, where Fritz quickly edged ahead and did not relinquish his lead.

The second set went with serve until the 11th game, when Tsitsipas broke, going on to take the set 7-5.

Fritz broke twice in the third set to edge ahead and repeated the feat in the fourth set, winning the last four games to claim victory.

Related Topics

Stefanos Tsitsipas /

Taylor Fritz /

Australian Open /

Australian Open 2024 /

Novak Djokovic

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Kamlesh Mehta: Hoping for optimal participation and improved results in Table Tennis at Paris Olympics 2024
    Kamlesh Mehta
  2. Australian Open 2024: Fritz downs Tsitsipas to set up Djokovic clash
    AFP
  3. Ranji Trophy Live Score, Round 3 Day 3 Lunch update: Karnataka leads Goa by 75 runs, Nikin nears 100; Railways slumps further vs Tamil Nadu
    Team Sportstar
  4. Australian Open 2024: Sabalenka strides into Melbourne quarterfinals, beats Anisimova
    Reuters
  5. Mumbai Marathon 2024: Lemi, Mineswo lead Ethiopia’s domination
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Leander Paes on Hall of Fame induction — ‘My parents’ encouragement and constant love are the reasons I could achieve it all’

Shayan Acharya,Amitabha Das Sharma
Two to tango: Two Indians have directly qualified for the Paris Games already — Neeraj Chopra did so with his first throw at the World Championships while Jena followed suit at the Asian Games with his silver medal-winning effort.

Paris Olympics 2024: Who will join Neeraj Chopra and Kishore Jena in javelin throw event

Jonathan Selvaraj
+ SEE all Stories

More on Tennis

  1. Australian Open 2024: Fritz downs Tsitsipas to set up Djokovic clash
    AFP
  2. Australian Open 2024: Sabalenka strides into Melbourne quarterfinals, beats Anisimova
    Reuters
  3. Australian Open 2024: Dominant Djokovic sweeps into quarters
    AFP
  4. Australian Open 2024: Kostyuk makes last eight to end Timofeeva’s run
    AFP
  5. Swiatek at a loss to understand 2024 Australian Open exit
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Kamlesh Mehta: Hoping for optimal participation and improved results in Table Tennis at Paris Olympics 2024
    Kamlesh Mehta
  2. Australian Open 2024: Fritz downs Tsitsipas to set up Djokovic clash
    AFP
  3. Ranji Trophy Live Score, Round 3 Day 3 Lunch update: Karnataka leads Goa by 75 runs, Nikin nears 100; Railways slumps further vs Tamil Nadu
    Team Sportstar
  4. Australian Open 2024: Sabalenka strides into Melbourne quarterfinals, beats Anisimova
    Reuters
  5. Mumbai Marathon 2024: Lemi, Mineswo lead Ethiopia’s domination
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment