MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Australian Open 2024: Sabalenka bids for repeat title against China’s ‘Queen Wen’

The Belarusian world number two has yet to drop a set in Melbourne this year, sweeping all-comers aside until fourth seed Coco Gauff put up a stiffer challenge in the semi-finals.

Published : Jan 27, 2024 08:00 IST , MELBOURNE - 3 MINS READ

AFP
Belarus’ Aryna Sabalenka celebrates after victory against USA’s Coco Gauff during their women’s singles semi-final match at Australian Open 2024.
Belarus’ Aryna Sabalenka celebrates after victory against USA’s Coco Gauff during their women’s singles semi-final match at Australian Open 2024. | Photo Credit: AFP
infoIcon

Belarus’ Aryna Sabalenka celebrates after victory against USA’s Coco Gauff during their women’s singles semi-final match at Australian Open 2024. | Photo Credit: AFP

Aryna Sabalenka will Saturday bid to become the first woman to defend the Australian Open title since 2013, but Zheng Qinwen has her own date with destiny.

The Belarusian world number two has yet to drop a set in Melbourne this year, sweeping all-comers aside until fourth seed Coco Gauff put up a stiffer challenge in the semi-finals.

She is aiming to match the achievement of compatriot Victoria Azarenka, who won the tournament in 2012 and 2013.

The 25-year-old feels experience in big matches will help her against an opponent who had previously never been beyond the quarter-finals of a major.

Voting lines now open for Sportstar ACES Awards 2024

After her title success last year, Sabalenka reached the semi-finals at the French Open and Wimbledon before losing to Gauff in the final of the US Open.

“When you play a first final you kind of like get emotional and rush things sometimes,” said Sabalenka. “When you’re like third time in the finals, you’re, like, ‘OK, it’s a final, it’s OK’.

“It’s just another match and you’re able to separate yourself from that thing. Just focus on your game. That’s it, actually.”

While 12th seed Zheng cannot compete in the experience stakes, the 21-year-old has been on a rapid rise, showing she has the temperament and game to handle pressure situations.

Ranked just 143 heading into the 2021 season, she rose to number 28 a year later and will enter the world’s top 10 for the first time next week.

Known to her fans as “Queen Wen”, she is the first Chinese finalist in Melbourne since Li Na won the title in 2014.

She has been taking inspiration and advice from Li in Melbourne and feels it is her destiny to win on the 10-year anniversary of her compatriot’s title triumph.

“She told me, ‘Don’t think too much, just go for it’,” said Zheng. “That’s enough, I think.

And she joked about her fickle relationship with destiny.

ALSO READ | Rohan Bopanna, Australian Open 2024: Men’s Doubles Final Preview, when and where to watch

“When everything is working well, I believe in destiny. But if the destiny doesn’t go on my side, I don’t believe that at all,” she said.

All of Zheng’s opponents on her way to the final were outside the top 50.

Zheng won her first WTA title on clay in Palermo in 2023 and followed it up with a second on the Zhengzhou hard courts at the back end of last year.

She also made the last eight at the US Open -- losing to Sabalenka in their only previous meeting -- and won an Asian Games gold medal on home soil.

“I think her forehand is really heavy, and she’s moving well also, fighting for every point,” said Sabalenka.

“She’s played really great tennis, putting her opponents under pressure, playing aggressive tennis, and I think that’s why she will be top 10.”

Related stories

Related Topics

Australian Open /

Australian Open 2024 /

Coco Gauff /

Aryna Sabalenka /

Zheng Qinwen /

WTA /

US Open /

li_na /

Asian Games

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Australian Open 2024: Sabalenka bids for repeat title against China’s ‘Queen Wen’
    AFP
  2. AFCON 2024: Morocco coach Regragui’s ban lifted
    Reuters
  3. Inter are Scudetto favourites, says Juve’s Allegri
    Reuters
  4. Rohan Bopanna, Australian Open 2024: Men’s Doubles Final Preview, when and where to watch
    Team Sportstar
  5. Klopp on Liverpool goodbye: I love it but I can’t do this job on three wheels
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Satwik-Chirag: Opponents respect us more now

Jonathan Selvaraj
The present teams would have to battle injuries and the galloping age of key players to attain the same levels that they were able to attain in Tokyo 2020.

M. M. Somaya: Judicious exposure to key players critical in Paris build-up

M. M. Somaya
+ SEE all Stories

More on Tennis

  1. Australian Open 2024: Sabalenka bids for repeat title against China’s ‘Queen Wen’
    AFP
  2. Rohan Bopanna, Australian Open 2024: Men’s Doubles Final Preview, when and where to watch
    Team Sportstar
  3. Australian Open: Zverev blames illness for loss to Medvedev, brushes aside questions on assault investigation
    Reuters
  4. Australian Open 2024: Medvedev outlasts Zverev to book Sinner showdown in final
    Reuters
  5. Indian team frets over visa denial to reserve player Prajwal Dev
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Australian Open 2024: Sabalenka bids for repeat title against China’s ‘Queen Wen’
    AFP
  2. AFCON 2024: Morocco coach Regragui’s ban lifted
    Reuters
  3. Inter are Scudetto favourites, says Juve’s Allegri
    Reuters
  4. Rohan Bopanna, Australian Open 2024: Men’s Doubles Final Preview, when and where to watch
    Team Sportstar
  5. Klopp on Liverpool goodbye: I love it but I can’t do this job on three wheels
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment