50 years of Battle of the Sexes: It was a catalyst for social change, says Billie Jean King

On September 20, 1973, King defeated a retired Bobby Riggs, six-time Major winner and 26 years elder to her, 6-4, 6-3, 6-3 in a match which had a winner-takes-all prize of $100,000 at the Houston Astrodome in Texas.

Published : Sep 20, 2023 21:02 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
FILE PHOTO: Billie Jean King being carried to the court for the battle of the sexes tennis match with 55-year-old Bobby Riggs on September 20, 1973 in Houston, Texas.
FILE PHOTO: Billie Jean King being carried to the court for the battle of the sexes tennis match with 55-year-old Bobby Riggs on September 20, 1973 in Houston, Texas. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Billie Jean King being carried to the court for the battle of the sexes tennis match with 55-year-old Bobby Riggs on September 20, 1973 in Houston, Texas. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES

On the 50th anniversary of her win over Bobby Riggs in the famous ‘Battle of the Sexes’, Billie Jean King referred to the event as one of the most important days of her life.

On September 20, 1973, the 29-year-old King defeated a retired Riggs, six-time Major winner and 26 years elder to her, 6-4, 6-3, 6-3 in a match which had a winner-takes-all prize of $100,000 at the Houston Astrodome in Texas.

FILE PHOTO: Billie Jean King (right) in action during her match against Bobby Riggs (left) in the ‘Battle of the Sexes’ in Houston on September 20, 1973.
FILE PHOTO: Billie Jean King (right) in action during her match against Bobby Riggs (left) in the 'Battle of the Sexes' in Houston on September 20, 1973. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES
lightbox-info

FILE PHOTO: Billie Jean King (right) in action during her match against Bobby Riggs (left) in the ‘Battle of the Sexes’ in Houston on September 20, 1973. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES

The tie had taken place after some highly misogynistic and sexist remarks from Riggs. He said, “I love women -- in the bedroom and in the kitchen, in that order. The best way to handle women is to keep them pregnant and barefoot. … She’s a women’s libber, and I’m playing to prove the man is king. … These women say they want to earn the same as us, and that’s ridiculous.”

King was already one of the strongest personalities in the sport even before the match against Riggs. Earlier, in the same year, she and eight other players had led the foundation of the Women’s Tennis Association just four days before Wimbledon. Her efforts also resulted in US Open becoming the first Grand Slam to offer equal prize money to men and women.

“The Battle of the Sexes was played 50 years ago today. More than a tennis match, it was a catalyst for social change & one of the most important days of my life. We have come a long way since 1973, but we are not done yet. Let’s keep going for it,” wrote King in a post on X, remembering her epic battle against Riggs.

Related Topics

Billie Jean King /

Bobby Riggs

Latest issue of Sportstar

Off side: Novak Djokovic — GOAT, with or without you

Ayon Sengupta
Brain over brawn: Although Djokovic had long been the least tactical of the legendary Big Three, that’s changed this decade, probably because of Medvedev’s unique counter-punching style and extremely deep court positioning on serve returns.

US Open 2023: Djokovic creates GOAT-level magic at Flushing Meadows

Paul Fein
+ SEE all Stories

