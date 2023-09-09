Alcaraz pulls out of Davis Cup after US Open defeat

Spain’s Carlos Alcaraz pulled out of the Davis Cup finals group stage on Saturday after his US Open semifinal defeat by Daniil Medvedev.
Veteran Albert Ramos will replace the 20-year-old World No. 1 for the matches in Valencia between September 12-17, said the Spanish tennis federation in a statement.
Alcaraz had been set to lead Spain and clash with rival Novak Djokovic, named in Serbia’s team, whom he beat in a thrilling Wimbledon final in July.
Spain will also face the Czech Republic and South Korea in the group stage, aiming to qualify for the last eight, played between November 21-26 in Malaga. The top two will progress.
