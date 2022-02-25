Delhi Gymkhana Club ready to host Davis Cup tie after a gap of 49 years

The Delhi Gymkhana Club has set up a world class stage on its grass courts for the Davis Cup tennis tie against Denmark to be played on March 4 and 5.

"We have seating capacity for 3800. The spectators will have an experience that they will remember’’, assured the administrator of Gymkhana Club, Om Pathak, as he addressed a press conference at the venue on Friday.

There will be "no priced tickets’’, but efforts will be made to ensure that the tennis lovers get a chance to watch the matches at the arena with ease of access, and create a vibrant atmosphere that would inspire the home players to perform at their best.

"Indian players can beat any team on their day. We need some consistency’’, said the captain of the team, Rohit Rajpal.

There will be 'live' coverage of the matches by Sony Television and it will be telecast by Doordarshan also.

The president of the AITA, Anil Jain, expressed gratitude to the government for its ‘’overwhelming support’’, and emphasised that all the requirements of the players were met so that they could play their best tennis.

"We want India to win 100%, and the team is ready’’, said Anil Jain. He also said that the national federation was in the process of setting up many centres of excellence, apart from building infrastructure and having many tournaments to help the game and players grow.

A part of the 28 grass courts at the club has been made into a show court with temporary stands with nice roof, and equal seating capacity on all four sides. The administrator, players, coaches and captain also discussed various aspects to ensure a seamless viewing for the spectators.

"We will bring glory to Davis Cup and Davis Cup will bring glory to the club’’, said Om Pathak, as he expressed pride in the club hosting a Davis Cup tie after a gap of 49 years, and the possibility of the tie triggering ‘’visibility and winning’’ for the game.

The Vice Chairman of the Organising Committee and the Chairman of the Sports Committee of the Gymkhana Club, Daljit Walia, recalled how Ramanathan Krishnan had visited the club when he was eight years old and the fact that many legends of India and abroad had played on the grass courts over the years.

"It is the most beautiful facility. This tie will be a landmark event for Indian tennis", said tournament director, Aditya Khanna.