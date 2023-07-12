MagazineBuy Print

Wimbledon 2023: Djokovic beats Rublev, equals Federer’s record of most Grand Slam men’s semifinals

Djokovic trailed for the first time at this year’s Wimbledon before beating Rublev in four sets to reach his 46th Grand Slam semifinal, equalling the men’s record of eight-time champion Roger Federer.

Published : Jul 12, 2023 00:54 IST , LONDON - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
Serbia’s Novak Djokovic celebrates after beating Russia’s Andrey Rublev in the quarterfinals of Wimbledon on Tuesday.
Serbia’s Novak Djokovic celebrates after beating Russia’s Andrey Rublev in the quarterfinals of Wimbledon on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

Serbia's Novak Djokovic celebrates after beating Russia's Andrey Rublev in the quarterfinals of Wimbledon on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: AP

Favourite Novak Djokovic trailed for the first time at this year’s Wimbledon but responded in brutal fashion to beat Andrey Rublev 4-6, 6-1, 6-4, 6-3 to reach the semifinals on Tuesday.

Inspired seventh seed Rublev snatched the opening set but it was akin to poking a sleeping grizzly bear as Djokovic exacted painful punishment to stay on track for a fifth straight title.

Rublev played some brilliant tennis that would have accounted for pretty much any other player in the world.

Wimbledon 2023, Day 10: Order of Play

But it was not enough to stop the 36-year-old Djokovic reaching his 46th Grand Slam semifinal, equalling the men’s record of eight-time champion Roger Federer.

Second seed Djokovic will face Jannik Sinner in the his 12th Wimbledon semifinal after the Italian also beat a Russian opponent in Roman Safiullin earlier on Tuesday.

When Rublev broke serve in the eighth game courtesy of a couple of beefy forehands and held serve thanks to a Djokovic error to win the opening set it seemed a first win in a Grand Slam quarterfinal at the eighth attempt was possible - even against a man without a Centre Court loss for a decade.

But Djokovic quickly reasserted his authority to race through a one-sided second set.

The Serbian was in control as he broke serve early in the third set but Rublev was not done and Djokovic was stretched to his elastic-limbed limits when serving at 5-4, fending off three break points and needing five set points in a sensational game to move within a set of his 33rd successive Wimbledon win.

Briefly deflated, the 25-year-old Rublev fell 3-1 behind in the fourth set and there was no coming back as Djokovic wrapped up the win in his 400th Grand Slam match, a milestone reached only be Federer and Serena Williams.

