Wimbledon 2023: Djokovic vs Sinner, semifinal preview, Head-to-head record, live streaming info

Wimbledon 2023: Victory over Sinner would take Djokovic to his 35th Grand Slam final, breaking the all-time record of Chris Evert.

Published : Jul 14, 2023 03:30 IST , CHENNAI - 2 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
Novak Djokovic (left) faces Jannik Sinner (right) in the semifinals of Wimbledon on Friday.
Novak Djokovic (left) faces Jannik Sinner (right) in the semifinals of Wimbledon on Friday. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES
Novak Djokovic (left) faces Jannik Sinner (right) in the semifinals of Wimbledon on Friday. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES

Four-time defending champion Novak Djokovic takes on Jannik Sinner in the semifinals of The Championships Wimbledon 2023 at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club (AELTC) in London on Friday.

The clash is scheduled to be the first match on the Centre Court on the 12th day of this year’s edition.

When and where to watch?
The semifinal clash between Novak Djokovic and Jannik Sinner will be telecast live on Star Sports 2 and Star Sports Select and live streaming will be available on Disney+Hotstar. The match will start at 6PM IST.

Djokovic comes into his 12th semifinal at the grass Major after a 4-6, 6-1, 6-4, 6-3 victory over Russia’s Andrey Rublev. It was the first match at this edition where the second-seeded Serbian trailed as Rublev played as aggressively as he could. However, Djokovic pretty much dominated the rest of the tie.

The 36-year-old Djokovic is unbeaten at The Championships in the last 33 matches and has not lost on Centre Court since his defeat against Andy Murray in the 2013 final.

Eighth-seeded Italian Sinner has not been tested much on his way to the semifinals, thanks to his draw opening up. Sinner did not face any player in the ATP Top 70. Like Djokovic, he too faced a Russian in the quarterfinals and beat Roman Safiullin 6-4, 3-6, 6-2, 6-2.

Victory would take Djokovic to his 35th Grand Slam final, breaking the all-time record of Chris Evert. On the other hand, Sinner could become only the second Italian man ever after Matteo Berrettini to reach the Wimbledon final.

Head-to-head record

Played: 2 | Djokovic: 2 | Sinner: 0

Djokovic and Sinner have faced each other twice with the Serbian emerging victorious both times. Their first duel took place in the round of 32 of the 2021 Monte Carlos masters which Djokovic won with a 6-4, 6-2 scoreline. The other meeting happened in the quarterfinals of last year’s Wimbledon where Djokovic came back from two sets down to beat the Italian 5-7, 2-6, 6-3, 6-2, 6-2.

