Thiem saves set points to beat Sock in straight sets

World number three Dominic Thiem survived a third set wobble and had to save three set points to beat American Jack Sock 6-1, 6-3, 7-6(6) on Wednesday and book his French Open third round spot.

US Open winner Thiem needed just 25 minutes to break Sock three times and storm through the first set 6-1.

The third-seed, beaten by 19-time Grand Slam champion Rafael Nadal in the last two finals in Paris, was brimming with confidence after winning his first major at the US Open earlier this month.

Sock, whose injury-hit 2019 saw him tumble down the rankings to his current 310, tried to mix it up in the second set, hitting several superb drop shots to make it more of a battle.

But he was ultimately helpless against Thiem's baseline power and far superior fitness, losing the second 6-3.

Thiem, however, lost his focus in the third, was broken twice and spilled more than twice as many unforced errors than in the two previous sets combined, allowing Sock two breaks to lead 5-4 and 6-5.

The Austrian, trailing 6-3 in the tiebreak, saved three set points and finished the game seconds later with the first chance.