Tennis Tennis Nadal breezes into French Open third round Rafael Nadal secured a dominating 6-1, 6-0, 6-3 win over Mackenzie McDonald to cruise into the French Open third round on Wednesday. Reuters Paris 30 September, 2020 20:04 IST Rafael Nadal's win over Mackenzie McDonald saw him improve his win-loss record at Roland Garros to 95-2. - Reuters Reuters Paris 30 September, 2020 20:04 IST Rafael Nadal continued his quest for a record-extending 13th French Open title with a 6-1, 6-0, 6-3 crushing of American Mackenzie McDonald to advance into the third round on Wednesday.The Spanish second seed, also looking to equal Roger Federer's men's record of 20 singles Grand Slam titles, was never bothered on court Philippe Chatrier.RELATED| Serena Williams withdraws from French Open The claycourt master played deep, using his forehand to devastating effect to set up a third-round meeting with Japanese Kei Nishikori or Italian Stefano Travaglia.After world number 236 McDonald won the second game, Nadal bagged 11 games in a row to move two sets up and despite some resistance from his opponent early in the third set, he had no trouble improving his win-loss record at Roland Garros to 95-2.RELATED| French Open: Tsitsipas digs deep to overcome Jaume Munar “My objective is to play as well as I can. It was a good match for me today. I'm very happy,” said Nadal.“Then it's another difficult match. We'll see, I hope I'll be at a good level. It's always special for me to play here in Paris, on court Philippe Chatrier,” he added. Latest updates IPL Interviews IPL Videos Fixtures IPL Pictures IPL Features IPL Quiz My IPL Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos