Tennis Tennis Dubai Tennis Championships: Pliskova, Muguruza restore order While Karolina Pliskova cruised to a straight-sets victory over Kristina Mladenovic, Garbine Muguruza came through a three-setter against Russian Veronika Kudermetova to progress to the quarters. PTI DUBAI 19 February, 2020 22:46 IST Karolina Pliskova plays a return during her match against Kristina Mladenovic. - AP PTI DUBAI 19 February, 2020 22:46 IST Karolina Pliskova and Garbine Muguruza re-established order among seeds on Wednesday as both reached the quarterfinals of the WTA Dubai Championships.While number two Czech Pliskova strolled in barely an hour to a 6-1 6-2 defeat of qualifier Kristina Mladenovic, it took number nine Muguruza almost two and a half hours to get past Russian Veronika Kudermetova 7-5 4-6 6-4.The pair of victories came a day after three major names made exits, with holder Belinda Bencic, third seed Elina Svitolina and Australian Open champion Sofia Kenin all going out.Top seed Simona Halep came back from a set down against Tunisia's Ons Jabeur and secure her place in the quarterfinals with a 1-6 6-2 7-6 (7) victory. She will face Belarusian seventh seed Aryna Sabalenka, a 6-4 6-3 winner over Belgian doubles partner Elise Mertens.Read: Mary Pierce: Wasn't surprised when Sania developed into a top playerPliskova pegged back Mladenovic after the Frenchwoman earned only her first main draw win of the season in the first round."It's always a tough one against her. We played in Australia, so I knew what to expect," Pliskova said."I was not playing amazing but still, even with a couple of mistakes, I didn't give up."The score looked a little bit easier than it really was, we had a couple of tough games."Muguruza had to struggle two days after ending the current comeback of Kim Clijsters as Spain's double grand Slam champion grappled with her world number 39 opponent."There's a lot of things that I could have done better," Muguruza, quarterfinalist in 2015 and 2018, said."But I'm excited that I gave myself another opportunity to be in the quarters."Last month's Australian Open finalist added: "I'm just happy that I get these tough matches."Honestly, the difference is very, very small, I'm just pleased to go through." Muguruza secured her place with a break in the final game as she converted on her first match point.The ninth-seeded Spaniard will bid for the semifinals on Thursday, taking on Jennifer Brady, a 4-6 6-4 6-21 winner against Marketa Vondrousova.