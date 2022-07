US Open champion Emma Raducanu will work with Dmitry Tursunov on a trial basis ahead of the US Open.

According to reports, Raducanu, who is currently ranked at a career-high No.10, will begin her stint with Tursunov during next week's Citi Open, where will feature alongside Simona Halep and Victoria Azarenka.

Raducanu ended her partnership with former coach Torben Beltz in April. A former ATP No.20, Tursunov has earlier coached Aryna Sabalenka and Anett Kontaveit.