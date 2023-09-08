MagazineBuy Print

US Open 2023: Anti-fossil fuel activists interrupt Gauff vs Muchova semifinal

The first women’s singles semifinal between home favourite Coco Gauff and Czech Republic’s Karolina Muchova was interrupted by anti-fossil fuel activists during the second set on Thursday.

Published : Sep 08, 2023 05:53 IST - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Environmental protestors wearing “End Fossil Fuel” t-shirts interrupt the US Open semifinal between USA’s Coco Gauff and Czech Republic’s Karolina Muchova on Arthur Ashe Stadium in New York City on Thursday.
infoIcon

The first women’s singles semifinal between home favourite Coco Gauff and Czech Republic’s Karolina Muchova at the ongoing US Open was interrupted by anti-fossil fuel activists during the second set on Thursday.

The interruption took place when Muchova, trailing 4-6, 0-1, was about to serve during the second set. Three activists in the upper tiers stood up and began chanting “End fossil fuels.”

COCO GAUFF VS KAROLINA MUCHOVA US OPEN SEMIFINAL LIVE UPDATES

Both Gauff and Muchova headed towards the locker room as the organisers tried to solve the situation. One of the protestors had glued his feet to the floor.

The spectators jeered the protestors with chants of “Kick them out.”

Later, the organisers post on X, formerly Twitter, “NYPD are in the process of resolving a fan disturbance. Play will resume as soon as possible.”

Similarly interruptions took place at other sports events in recent months. “Just Stop Oil” protestors were arrested for interrupting play with confetti and orange powder at events such as Wimbledon, The Open, the Ashes Test at Lord’s between England and Australia and the World Snooker Championships.

Related Topics

US Open /

US Open 2023 /

Coco Gauff /

Karolina Muchova

