Swiatek off to flying start as Poland beat Brazil in United Cup

Iga Swiatek put down a marker for 2024 as the world number one thumped Beatriz Haddad Maia 6-2, 6-2 in the United Cup mixed team tournament on Saturday before Hubert Hurkacz handed Poland an unassailable 2-0 lead against Brazil.

Swiatek ended last season with 11 straight wins to lift the China Open and WTA Finals trophies and reclaim the top spot from Aryna Sabalenka, and she showed no signs of rust against Haddad Maia in a rematch of their French Open semifinal.

The 22-year-old cruised through the opening set in typically dominant style and went up 4-1 in the next after an early wobble on serve, before ending WTA Elite Trophy champion Haddad Maia’s seven-match winning streak.

Swiatek said she hoped to be stronger in the new year after enjoying the most “peaceful” off-season in a long time.

“In 2020 I won my first slam so it was all pretty hectic. I wasn’t focusing on tennis and the right things. I needed to get back on the right path,” Swiatek said.

“After 2021 I changed coaches, so a different challenge. Last year I felt like the whole world was watching. I feel like I’ve gotten used to this kind of position. I could really just focus on practising and resting.”

Hurkacz handed Brazil their second defeat in Group A of the $10 million tournament featuring 18 countries when he defeated Thiago Seyboth Wild 6-7(4), 6-2, 6-3.

Zverev leads Germany to win over Italy

Alexander Zverev led Germany to a 2-1 win over Italy while the Netherlands won the decisive mixed doubles to beat Norway in the United Cup group stage.

Zverev came from behind to beat Lorenzo Sonego 6-7 (5), 6-3, 6-4 and teamed with Angelique Kerber to win the decisive mixed doubles against Sorengo and Angelica Moratelli 6-3, 6-0.

“We’re both extremely happy, the whole team is extremely happy,” Zverev said. “Angie played great in mixed and her singles was a high level in her first match back.” Kerber, the three-time Grand Slam singles winner, played her first match since giving birth in February. She lost to Jasmine Paoline 6-4, 7-5.

(With inputs from AP)