MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Busy schedule ahead for India Davis Cup team and national coach, Zeeshan Ali

With both the men’s and women’s teams, headed for the Asian Games in Hangzhou, and also scheduled to have a preparatory camp, Ali will be busy sorting the combinations for doubles and mixed doubles.

Published : Sep 05, 2023 19:43 IST , NEW DELHI - 2 MINS READ

Kamesh Srinivasan
National coach and India Davis Cup team coach Zeeshan Ali.
National coach and India Davis Cup team coach Zeeshan Ali. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

National coach and India Davis Cup team coach Zeeshan Ali. | Photo Credit: AP

National coach and India Davis Cup team coach Zeeshan Ali will have his hands full when the team prepares for the World Group-2 tie against Morocco at the Mini Stadium in Gomti Nagar, Lucknow, next week.

With both the men’s and women’s teams, headed for the Asian Games in Hangzhou, China, also scheduled to have a preparatory camp, the coach will have a busy time, especially in sorting the combinations for doubles and mixed doubles.

“Most of the players are playing tournaments this week. Playing matches is the best preparation one can have”, observed Zeeshan.

“Players will be reaching Lucknow by the 9th, and the camp starts on the 10th,” said Zeeshan.

Also Read: US Open 2023: Novak Djokovic vs Taylor Fritz, Quarterfinal Preview, Head-to-head record, live streaming info

The Davis Cup tie is scheduled on September 16 and 17.

Over a period of time, most of the leading Indian players have competed in partnership with each other in the professional circuit. But Zeeshan pointed out that playing mixed doubles was a rarity for the Indian players.

“Our players only get to play mixed doubles with each other during the Asian Games. The last time that happened was five years ago. The camp will give players the chance to identify their partners and practice with each other”, he said.

As coach of the men’s team for the Asian Games, Zeeshan felt that it would be a chance for him to get a good idea about the possible combinations.

Also Read: Zverev outduels Sinner at U.S. Open, faces Alcaraz in quarterfinals

“This will also give me a chance to observe them and the AITA to finalise teams that have the best chance of getting us medals”, said Zeeshan.

The women players are also scheduled to have their camp from the 10th itself, on the freshly relaid courts.

“We are looking forward to playing on the newly laid courts in the renovated stadium. From the pictures I have seen, it looks impressive”, Zeeshan remarked.

Like the last home tie against Denmark at the Delhi Gymkhana Club, the stands have apparently been professionally designed for a comfortable and pleasant viewing experience for the fans.

Related Topics

Zeeshan Ali

Latest on Sportstar

  1. AFG vs SL Live Score, Asia Cup 2023: AFG 50/2; Naib, Rahmat take on SL bowlers- Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka match updates
    Team Sportstar
  2. Busy schedule ahead for India Davis Cup team and national coach, Zeeshan Ali
    Kamesh Srinivasan
  3. Asia Cup 2023 Super Four matches, final to remain in Colombo despite rain threat
    Amol Karhadkar
  4. Indian sports news wrap, September 5
    Team Sportstar
  5. India aspiring for balance heading into ODI World Cup 2023
    Amol Karhadkar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Deeds, not words — need of the hour for women in football

Ayon Sengupta
Neeraj Chopra underlined his claim as the greatest Indian athlete off all time as he completed his gauntlet with a World Championship gold in javelin throw — the one medal that had eluded him in his remarkable career thus far.

World Athletics Championships 2023: In the end, it does matter for team India

Jonathan Selvaraj
+ SEE all Stories

More on Tennis

  1. Busy schedule ahead for India Davis Cup team and national coach, Zeeshan Ali
    Kamesh Srinivasan
  2. US Open 2023: Novak Djokovic vs Taylor Fritz, Quarterfinal Preview, Head-to-head record, live streaming info
    Team Sportstar
  3. US Open 2023: Coco Gauff vs Jelena Ostapenko, Quarterfinal Preview, Head-to-head record, live streaming info
    Team Sportstar
  4. Zverev outduels Sinner at U.S. Open, faces Alcaraz in quarterfinals
    AFP
  5. US Open fan ejected after ‘Hitler phrase’ as Zverev beats Sinner
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. AFG vs SL Live Score, Asia Cup 2023: AFG 50/2; Naib, Rahmat take on SL bowlers- Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka match updates
    Team Sportstar
  2. Busy schedule ahead for India Davis Cup team and national coach, Zeeshan Ali
    Kamesh Srinivasan
  3. Asia Cup 2023 Super Four matches, final to remain in Colombo despite rain threat
    Amol Karhadkar
  4. Indian sports news wrap, September 5
    Team Sportstar
  5. India aspiring for balance heading into ODI World Cup 2023
    Amol Karhadkar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment