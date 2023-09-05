US Open 2023: Novak Djokovic vs Taylor Fritz, Quarterfinal Preview, Head-to-head record, live streaming info

Three-time winner and second seed Novak Djokovic takes on top-ranked American Taylor Fritz in the quarterfinals of the US Open on Tuesday.

The match is scheduled to be second of the four fixtures on the Arthur Ashe Stadium on day nine.

US Open: When and where to watch? The US Open quarterfinal between Novak Djokovic and Taylor Fritz could begin at 11:15PM IST on Tuesday and will be telecast live on Sony Sports network while the live streaming will be available on Sony Liv.

Djokovic, who is chasing a 24th Major title, enters the last-eight clash after a comfortable 6-2, 7-5, 6-4 win over Croatian qualifier Borna Gojo.

The 36-year-old Serbian is playing in New York for the first time since 2021. He had to miss last year’s edition as the US did not allow entry to international travellers who have not been vaccinated against COVID-19. That restriction was removed in May this year.

He faced a minor dip in form while trailing two-sets-to-love against compatriot Laslo Djere in the third round. A win over Fritz would take Djokovic to his 47th semifinal at a Major, taking him past the all-time men’s record of Roger Federer.

Eighth-seeded Fritz has pretty much cruised to the quarterfinals. The 26-year-old has reached this stage of his home Slam for the first time and that too without dropping a set.

HEAD-TO-HEAD RECORD

Played: 7 | Djokovic: 7 | Fritz: 0

Djokovic has never lost to Fritz in their seven meetings. However, their only Grand Slam duel did go the distance at the Australian Open in 2021.

Djokovic is on a 29-match winning streak against the Americans since his loss to Sam Querrey in the third round of Wimbledon in 2016.

Fritz is looking for his first top 10 win at a Major after losing the previous 10 such fixtures.