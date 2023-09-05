MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

US Open 2023: Novak Djokovic vs Taylor Fritz, Quarterfinal Preview, Head-to-head record, live streaming info

US Open 2023: Djokovic can break Roger Federer’s all-time men’s record of reaching 46 Major semifinals with a victory over Fritz.

Published : Sep 05, 2023 19:12 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Novak Djokovic (left) faces Taylor Fritz (right) in the US Open quarterfinals on Tuesday.
Novak Djokovic (left) faces Taylor Fritz (right) in the US Open quarterfinals on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES
infoIcon

Novak Djokovic (left) faces Taylor Fritz (right) in the US Open quarterfinals on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES

Three-time winner and second seed Novak Djokovic takes on top-ranked American Taylor Fritz in the quarterfinals of the US Open on Tuesday.

The match is scheduled to be second of the four fixtures on the Arthur Ashe Stadium on day nine.

US Open: When and where to watch?
The US Open quarterfinal between Novak Djokovic and Taylor Fritz could begin at 11:15PM IST on Tuesday and will be telecast live on  Sony Sports network while the live streaming will be available on Sony Liv.

Djokovic, who is chasing a 24th Major title, enters the last-eight clash after a comfortable 6-2, 7-5, 6-4 win over Croatian qualifier Borna Gojo.

The 36-year-old Serbian is playing in New York for the first time since 2021. He had to miss last year’s edition as the US did not allow entry to international travellers who have not been vaccinated against COVID-19. That restriction was removed in May this year.

READ - How many Grand Slam matches has Novak Djokovic won from two-sets-to-love down?

He faced a minor dip in form while trailing two-sets-to-love against compatriot Laslo Djere in the third round. A win over Fritz would take Djokovic to his 47th semifinal at a Major, taking him past the all-time men’s record of Roger Federer.

Eighth-seeded Fritz has pretty much cruised to the quarterfinals. The 26-year-old has reached this stage of his home Slam for the first time and that too without dropping a set.

HEAD-TO-HEAD RECORD

Played: 7 | Djokovic: 7 | Fritz: 0

Djokovic has never lost to Fritz in their seven meetings. However, their only Grand Slam duel did go the distance at the Australian Open in 2021.

Djokovic is on a 29-match winning streak against the Americans since his loss to Sam Querrey in the third round of Wimbledon in 2016.

Fritz is looking for his first top 10 win at a Major after losing the previous 10 such fixtures.

YEAR TOURNAMENT ROUND WINNER SCORE
2023 CINCINNATI MASTERS QUARTERFINAL DJOKOVIC 6-0, 6-4
2022 ATP FINALS SEMIFINAL DJOKOVIC 7-6(5), 7-6(6)
2021 PARIS MASTERS QUARTERFINAL DJOKOVIC 6-4, 6-3
2021 ROME MASTERS ROUND OF 32 DJOKOVIC 6-3, 7-6(5)
2021 AUSTRALIAN OPEN ROUND OF 32 DJOKOVIC 7-6(1), 6-4, 3-6, 4-6, 6-2
2019 MADRID MASTERS ROUND OF 32 DJOKOVIC 6-4, 6-2
2019 MONTE CARLOS MASTERS ROUND OF 16 DJOKOVIC 6-3, 6-0

Related stories

Related Topics

US Open 2023 /

US Open /

Grand Slam /

Novak Djokovic /

ATP /

Taylor Fritz

Latest on Sportstar

  1. India team for World Cup 2023 announced: KL Rahul included; Sanju Samson misses the cut
    Amol Karhadkar
  2. US Open 2023: Novak Djokovic vs Taylor Fritz, Quarterfinal Preview, Head-to-head record, live streaming info
    Team Sportstar
  3. India aspiring for balance heading into ODI World Cup 2023
    Amol Karhadkar
  4. AFG vs SL Live Score, Asia Cup 2023: Gurbaz, Zadran open for AFG - Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka match updates
    Team Sportstar
  5. Indian sports news wrap, September 5
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Deeds, not words — need of the hour for women in football

Ayon Sengupta
Neeraj Chopra underlined his claim as the greatest Indian athlete off all time as he completed his gauntlet with a World Championship gold in javelin throw — the one medal that had eluded him in his remarkable career thus far.

World Athletics Championships 2023: In the end, it does matter for team India

Jonathan Selvaraj
+ SEE all Stories

More on Tennis

  1. US Open 2023: Novak Djokovic vs Taylor Fritz, Quarterfinal Preview, Head-to-head record, live streaming info
    Team Sportstar
  2. US Open 2023: Coco Gauff vs Jelena Ostapenko, Quarterfinal Preview, Head-to-head record, live streaming info
    Team Sportstar
  3. Zverev outduels Sinner at U.S. Open, faces Alcaraz in quarterfinals
    AFP
  4. US Open fan ejected after ‘Hitler phrase’ as Zverev beats Sinner
    AFP
  5. Tiafoe v Shelton showdown a moment to reflect for Black athletes, says Blake
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. India team for World Cup 2023 announced: KL Rahul included; Sanju Samson misses the cut
    Amol Karhadkar
  2. US Open 2023: Novak Djokovic vs Taylor Fritz, Quarterfinal Preview, Head-to-head record, live streaming info
    Team Sportstar
  3. India aspiring for balance heading into ODI World Cup 2023
    Amol Karhadkar
  4. AFG vs SL Live Score, Asia Cup 2023: Gurbaz, Zadran open for AFG - Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka match updates
    Team Sportstar
  5. Indian sports news wrap, September 5
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment