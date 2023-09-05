MagazineBuy Print

US Open 2023: Coco Gauff vs Jelena Ostapenko, Quarterfinal Preview, Head-to-head record, live streaming info

US Open 2023: Home favourite Coco Gauff takes on Jelena Ostapenko in the quarterfinals in New York on Tuesday.

Published : Sep 05, 2023 16:45 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Coco Gauff (left) faces Jelena Ostapenko (right) in the US Open quarterfinals on Tuesday.
Coco Gauff (left) faces Jelena Ostapenko (right) in the US Open quarterfinals on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

Coco Gauff (left) faces Jelena Ostapenko (right) in the US Open quarterfinals on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: AP

Home favourite Coco Gauff takes on Jelena Ostapenko in the quarterfinals of the US Open in New York on Tuesday.

The match is scheduled to start from 9:30PM IST on the Arthur Ashe Stadium.

US Open: When and where to watch?
The US Open quarterfinal match between Coco Gauff and Jelena Ostapenko will begin at 9:30PM IST on Tuesday and will be telecast live on  Sony Sports network while the live streaming will be available on Sony Liv.

Sixth-seeded Gauff, 19, comes into the last-eight clash after 6-3, 3-6, 6-1 win over former World No. 1 Caroline Wozniacki. Barring her second-round match against Russian teenager Mirra Andreeva, Gauff has had to fight very hard to get over the line.

The American, who won two of her biggest career titles in Washington and Cincinnati this season, faced stiff challenge from German qualifier Laura Siegemund in the opening round. Even in her third-round match against 32nd-seeded Belgian Elise Mertens, she had her back against the wall but managed to find a way through to end up on the winning side.

Gauff, who is on a nine-match winning streak, is bidding to become the first American teenager to reach the US Open semifinals since 2001 (Serena Williams). Standing in her way is former French Open champion Ostapenko.

Ostapenko, the 20th-seeded Latvian, enters the quarterfinals after knocking out defending champion and top seed Iga Swiatek. The 26-year-old, who is looking to reach her first-ever semifinal at the US Open and first semifinal at a Major in the last five years, has had to play three sets in all her matches so far.

It will be a contest between Ostapenko’s brutal ball-striking and Gauff’s defense and athleticism.

Head-to-head record

Played: 1 | Ostapenko: 1 | Gauff: 1

Gauff and Ostapenko have twice faced each other. They first played against each other in the final of the Linz Open in 2019 which the American won 6-3, 1-6, 6-2. However, in their second and most recent meeting - fourth round of this year’s Australian Open - Ostapenko came out on top with a 7-5, 6-3 victory.

