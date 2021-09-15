India loses to Pakistan, but goes through in the Asian under-12 tennis championship

The Indian boys team was beaten by Pakistan in the last league match, but both the teams qualified for the next stage in the Asian under-12 tennis championship in Islamabad on Wednesday.



In the decisive doubles against Pakistan, Aarav Chawla and Ojas Mehlawat led 6-2, 5-0 with two matchpoints on hand, but lost their way for a 6-2, 5-7, 5-10 defeat to Abubakar Talha and Mikheel Shahbaz Ali Baig.



"Tough to explain how we let go of that winning position’’, observed the coach of the Indian team, Ashutosh Singh.



The coach praised Aarav Chawla for winning the second rubber after Ojas Mehlawat had lost the opening match.

The Indian girls team won all its matches, and qualified on top for the World play-off to be played in Kazakhstan in November.