Tennis Tennis India loses to Pakistan, but goes through in the Asian under-12 tennis championship India's Aarav and Ojas lost to Abubakar and Mikheel Shahbaz Ali Baig of Pakistan, but progressed in the competition nevertheless. Kamesh Srinivasan NEW DELHI 15 September, 2021 20:59 IST Indian boys and girls teams, along with Pakistan, Nepal and Maldives in the Asian under-12 tennis championship in Islamabad. - SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT Kamesh Srinivasan NEW DELHI 15 September, 2021 20:59 IST The Indian boys team was beaten by Pakistan in the last league match, but both the teams qualified for the next stage in the Asian under-12 tennis championship in Islamabad on Wednesday.In the decisive doubles against Pakistan, Aarav Chawla and Ojas Mehlawat led 6-2, 5-0 with two matchpoints on hand, but lost their way for a 6-2, 5-7, 5-10 defeat to Abubakar Talha and Mikheel Shahbaz Ali Baig."Tough to explain how we let go of that winning position’’, observed the coach of the Indian team, Ashutosh Singh.The coach praised Aarav Chawla for winning the second rubber after Ojas Mehlawat had lost the opening match.ALSO READ | Raducanu's toughest challenge is coping with the fame gameThe Indian girls team won all its matches, and qualified on top for the World play-off to be played in Kazakhstan in November.RESULTS :Boys: Pakistan beat India 2-1 (Homza Roman beat Ojas Mehlawat 6-4, 6-4; Abubakar Talha lost to Aarav Chawla 2-6, 0-6; Abubakar Talha & Mikheel Shahbaz Ali Baig beat Aarav Chawla & Ojas Mehlawat 2-6, 7-5, [10-5]).India beat Nepal 3-0 (Ojas Mehlawat beat Nisad Joshi 6-1, 6-0; Aarav Chawla beat Boriss Adhikari 6-1, 6-0; Aarav Chawla & Rudra Batham beat Nishad Joshi & Darsheel Shrestha 6-2, 6-1).Girls: India beat Nepal 3-0 (Janhavi Kkajla beat Mansa Kandel 6-1, 6-0; Harithashree Venkatesh beat Shivali Gurang 6-1, 6-2; Maaya Revathi & Harithashree Venkatesh beat Shivali Gurang & Manssa Kandel 6-0, 6-1).India beat Maldives 3-0 (Harithashree Venkatesh beat Sarah Saamee Mohamed 6-1, 6-0; Maaya Revathi beat Naba Nishan 6-3, 6-0; Jahnvi Kaila & Harithashree Venkatesh beat Naba Nishan & Imani Moosa Kaleem 6-2, 6-1).India beat Pakistan 2-1 (Haritashree Venkatesh beat Zunaisha Noor 6-1, 6-1; Maaya Revathi lost to Haniya Aman 6-3, 2-6, 2-6; Haritashree Venkatesh & Maaya Revathi beat Haniya Aman & Zunaisha Noor 6-4, 4-6, [11-9]). Read more stories on Tennis. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :