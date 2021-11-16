WTA Finals: Sakkari beats Sabalenka to reach semifinals

Maria Sakkari needed almost three hours to upset top-seeded Aryna Sabalenka 7-6 (1), 6-7 (6), 6-3 on Monday and advance to a semifinal against Anett Kontaveit at the WTA Finals.

Fourth-seeded Sakkari took advantage of Sabalenka´s 19 double-faults in the longest match so far at the tournament in Mexico, lasting 2 hours and 47 minutes.

The 26-year-old Sakkari started the year ranked 21st. After reaching the semifinals at Roland Garros and the U.S. Open she became the first Greek woman to qualify for the WTA’s season-ending tournament. Paula Badosa will play Garbine Muguruza in Tuesday's other semifinal match.

Sabalenka, who was the No. 1 seed in Mexico because top-ranked Ash Barty of Australia decided not to defend her WTA Finals title, kept in the contest despite struggling with her serve.

Sakkari fell behind 5-3 but saved a set point before breaking Sabalenka's serve to force a tiebreaker, which she dominated with three aces.

Sabalenka rallied in the second but still missed three set points before pulling level with a tight win in the tiebreaker.

The 23-year-old Belarus star then went ahead 3-1 in the third but self-destructed with double faults, and Sakkari won five straight games to secure the victory.