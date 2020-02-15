Tennis Tennis Rotterdam Open: Monfils makes it seven in a row to reach semis Frenchman Gael Monfils, winner of the Open sud de France last week, made it seven wins in a row by overcoming Dan Evans in one hour and 52 minutes. Peter Hanson 15 February, 2020 08:30 IST Gael Monfils of France will next face Filip Krajinovic. - Getty Images Peter Hanson 15 February, 2020 08:30 IST Defending champion Gael Monfils continued his hot-streak with a convincing 7-6 (7-5) 6-2 victory over Dan Evans in the Rotterdam Open quarter-finals. The Frenchman, winner of the Open sud de France last week, made it seven wins in a row by overcoming Evans in one hour and 52 minutes.ALSO READ| Bopanna-Shapovalov pair enters semifinals in Rotterdam Next up in the last four is Filip Krajinovic, who upset the form book to overcome Andrey Rublev 7-6 (7-2) 6-4. Felix Auger-Aliassime defeated Aljaz Bedene and will face Pablo Carreno Busta, who needed three sets to see off Jannik Sinner, in the other semi-final. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos