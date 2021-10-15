National Junior Tennis: Karan Singh overcomes top seed Nishant Dabbas

Karan Singh demonstrated his big game and a sound temperament in overcoming a spirited challenge from top seed Nishant Dabas for a 6-2, 3-6, 6-3 victory in the semifinals of the National junior tennis championship at the DLTA Complex on Friday.



In the final, Karan will face the second seed Aman Dahiya who cruised past Sandesh Kurale 6-2, 6-1.



Both Nishant and Aman, the two best ranked juniors in the country, were scheduled to compete in South Africa, but had to stay back to bolster the quality of the national championship.

For the sparse gathering, it was a glimpse into the future, as Karan revealed his immense potential.



Karan has been focusing on men’s circuit, and played a matching game with explosive serves and all-court power play blended with a touch of finesse. It was to the credit of Nishant that he weathered the storm to make a battle of it.



However, after aligning his game better in the third set, Karan shut out the escape routes for his fellow trainee at the National Tennis Centre. It had to be admitted that National coach Zeeshan Ali has been admirably tuning some of the best talent in the country.



In the girls section, Shruti Ahlawat stayed on course in her quest for the title, as she outplayed top seed Reshma Maruri for the loss of four games. However, Reshma’s sister Suhitha kept her composure to outgun Anjali Rathi 3-6, 6-4, 6-4.



The results:



Under-18 boys (semifinals): Karan Singh bt Nishant Dabas 6-2, 3-6, 6-3; Aman Dahiya bt Sandesh Kurale 6-2, 6-1; Quarterfinals: Nishant Dabas bt Aayush Bhat 6-2, 3-6, 6-3; Karan Singh bt Rushil Khosla 6-1, 6-2; Sandesh Kurale bt Denim Yadav 6-3, 6-1; Aman Dahiya bt Daksh Prasad 6-1, 6-0.



Doubles (final): Karan Singh & Ajay Malik bt Aayush Bhat & Rushil Khosla 7-5, 6-3.



Under-18 girls (semifinals): Shruti Ahlawat bt Reshma Maruri 6-4, 6-0; Suhitha Maruri bt Anjali Rathi 3-6, 6-4, 6-4; Quarterfinals: Reshma Maruri bt Hitakamya Singh Narwal 6-1, 6-0; Shruti Ahlawat bt Lakshmi Prabha 6-3, 6-2; Anjali Rathi bt Sanjana Sirimalla 6-2, 6-3; Suhitha Maruri bt Ruma Gaikaiwari 6-2, 2-6, 6-0.



Doubles (final): Riya Uboveja & Sudipta Senthilkumar bt Shruti Ahlawat & Ruma Gaikaiwari 7-5, 6-7(1), [10-7].