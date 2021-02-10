Tennis Tennis Australian Open: Djokovic passes Tiafoe test to reach third round Novak Djokovic beat Frances Tiafoe 6-3, 6-7 (3), 7-6 (2), 6-3 to move into the third round of the Australian Open. Reuters MELBOURNE 10 February, 2021 13:22 IST Reuters MELBOURNE 10 February, 2021 13:22 IST Novak Djokovic’s aura of invincibility at Rod Laver Arena wavered under the pressure of Frances Tiafoe but the Serbian rose to the challenge to claim a galvanising 6-3, 6-7 (3), 7-6 (2), 6-3 win and reach the third round of the Australian Open.SCORE CENTREThe double-defending champion has rarely been tested so early at his favourite Grand Slam but he had his hands full against American Tiafoe, whose sparkling tennis revived memories of his exhilarating run to the 2019 quarterfinals.ALSO READ | Thiem moves into third roundTiafoe went toe-to-toe with the top seed but it all fell apart in the seventh game of the final set when the American grew frustrated by the service clock and was broken after a foul-mouthed tirade.Tiafoe also earned a code violation for an audible obscenity before bowing out with a double fault on match point as Djokovic advanced to a third-round clash against the winner of Americans Taylor Fritz and Reilly Opelka. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos