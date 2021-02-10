Tennis Tennis Australian Open: Thiem time at Melbourne Park as third seed eases through U.S. Open champion Dominic Thiem, 27, has booked a third-round date with the winner of the later contest between Nick Kyrgios and Ugo Humbert. Reuters 10 February, 2021 12:04 IST Dominic Thiem of Austria celebrates after winning his Men's Singles second round match against Dominik Koepfer of Germany - GETTY IMAGES Reuters 10 February, 2021 12:04 IST U.S. Open champion Dominic Thiem kept his time in the Melbourne sun to an absolute minimum on Wednesday, taking 93 minutes to beat Dominik Koepfer 6-4 6-0 6-2 and secure his place in the third round of the Australian Open.The Austrian third seed had to tough it out at times in the opening set but took full control after that as his German opponent appeared to struggle in temperatures touching 30 degrees Celsius on Margaret Court Arena.ALSO READ| Australian Open: Wawrinka falls to fearless Fucsovics in five-set thriller Thiem lost to Novak Djokovic in the Melbourne Park final last year and would have been hoping to conserve energy in the early rounds this week as he looks to dethrone the Serbian and clinch his second Grand Slam crown.The 27-year-old booked a third-round date with the winner of the later contest between Nick Kyrgios and Ugo Humbert when Koepfer went wide with a forehand for his 38th unforced error. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos